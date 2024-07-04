Nintendo Download: BOOM!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:









Digital Spotlight A Dazzling Light Show! – Ready to catch some fireworks this Independence Day? Crank up the party with some luminous light shows available on the Nintendo Switch system! Invite family and friends, locally* or online**, to your island to light up some sparklers and enjoy the show alongside your island residents in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. If you aim to be the firestarter this holiday, grab a Fire Flower and set off some Babooms for a dazzling display in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game. Or, get a front-row seat to a glimmering spectacle by defeating RoboBrood with a glorious bang in the Super Mario Odyssey game!



Pre-orders:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – The heroic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to fend off the Foot Clan in their first roguelike adventure by traveling through reality-bending portals to rescue their kidnapped master, Splinter. Every level has the potential to change with randomized power-ups, changing room layouts and boss modifiers. Permanently upgrade and strengthen your Turtle powers by spending in-game currency on ability-enhancing artifacts and use your increased skills to take on more challenging runs. Explore iconic New York City locations solo or jump online** with up to three other players in drop-in/drop-out co-op play. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate leaps onto Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive July 17. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.

– The heroic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to fend off the Foot Clan in their first roguelike adventure by traveling through reality-bending portals to rescue their kidnapped master, Splinter. Every level has the potential to change with randomized power-ups, changing room layouts and boss modifiers. Permanently upgrade and strengthen your Turtle powers by spending in-game currency on ability-enhancing artifacts and use your increased skills to take on more challenging runs. Explore iconic New York City locations solo or jump online** with up to three other players in drop-in/drop-out co-op play. leaps onto Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive July 17. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter – Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of STAR WARS: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. In this classic third-person action-adventure, you’ll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaptation fully optimized for Nintendo Switch. Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly, equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord and pure Mandalorian Rage. Bring in Your Bounty, Dead or Alive. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter launches on Aug. 1. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.

Activities:

Spine-tingling Goodness – Celebrate the launch of the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD game with these spooky and fun My Nintendo rewards***! Kick off Luigi’s spooky summer with this stylish double keychain featuring Luigi (with his trusty Poltergust 5000) and his pal, Polterpup. This physical reward is available while supplies last. Or, make those gloomy corners a bit cozier with the paper lantern reward. Print them out and put them together to place over your phone flashlight or a battery-powered tealight!

– Celebrate the launch of the game with these spooky and fun My Nintendo rewards***! Kick off Luigi’s spooky summer with this stylish double keychain featuring Luigi (with his trusty Poltergust 5000) and his pal, Polterpup. This physical reward is available while supplies last. Or, make those gloomy corners a bit cozier with the paper lantern reward. Print them out and put them together to place over your phone flashlight or a battery-powered tealight! BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda Collection – Celebrate the one-year anniversary of a legendary adventure with the My Nintendo BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda Sweepstakes****, featuring styles inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game! Enter now for a chance to win this stylish collection that can make you the envy of Hyrule. Hurry – this sweepstakes ends on July 9 at 11 p.m. PT! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f2538a44a822d693.

– Celebrate the one-year anniversary of a legendary adventure with the My Nintendo BlackMilk x Sweepstakes****, featuring styles inspired by game! Enter now for a chance to win this stylish collection that can make you the envy of Hyrule. Hurry – this sweepstakes ends on July 9 at 11 p.m. PT! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f2538a44a822d693. Last Chance! My Nintendo LEGO Animal Crossing Cozy Spring Sweepstakes – Inspire creative, hands-on play with the My Nintendo LEGO Animal Crossing Cozy Spring Sweepstakes*****! Enter today for a chance to win the LEGO Animal Crossing Isabelle’s House Visit Set and the LEGO Animal Crossing Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour Set. Enter today – this sweepstakes ends on July 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/09fd92d30c5d21c0.

Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:

Recollection Collection Sale – Take a walk down memory lane and save up to 50% on select digital games for Nintendo Switch. Shop on Nintendo.com or on your Nintendo Switch to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. Don’t forget – when you shop digital games, you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points****** to use towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships** and more. Hurry, though—this sale ends July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems, and some accessories sold separately.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch/online.

***A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

**** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 8:00 a.m. PT on 5/13/2024 and ends at 11:00 p.m. PT on 7/9/2024. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/; (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f2538a44a822d693, (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo BlackMilk x Legend of Zelda Sweepstakes page (https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/ f2538a44a822d693) as stated in Official Rules. There will be three (3) winners. Each winner will receive one (1) Ganondorf Robe (available sizes: S, L) (ARV $91.61 USD), one (1) Power of the Zonai Giant Tee (available sizes: S, L) (ARV $52.07 USD) and one (1) Power of the Zonai Hoodie Sweater (available sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL) (ARV $85.02 USD). Total ARV of all prizes: $686.10 USD. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply (https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point). Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/rules/mynintendo-blackmink-legend-of-zelda-sweepstakes. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

***** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 13 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 12:00 p.m. PT on 4/24/2024 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on 7/9/2024. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one at https://my.nintendo.com/), (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/09fd92d30c5d21c0, (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account, and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Cozy Spring Sweepstakes page (https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/09fd92d30c5d21c0) as stated in Official Rules. There will be five (5) winners. Each winner will receive one (1) LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Isabelle’s House Visit Set (ARV $39.99 USD) and one (1) LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour Set (ARV $29.99 USD). Total ARV of all prizes: $349.90 USD. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/rules/mynintendo-lego-animal-crossing-cozy-spring-sweepstakes. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

****** Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Members also enjoy a curated library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Kirby’s Dream Land, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), a library of select Game Boy Advance games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC (full version of game required to use DLC for that game; sold separately) and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/tools-for-parents/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia



Golin



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com

Justin Aclin



Golin



212-373-6004



jaclin@golin.com