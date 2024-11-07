Nintendo Download: Anchors Aweigh!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:









Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch: Mario & Luigi: Brothership – Help Mario and Luigi repair the fractured world of Concordia in this brand-new seafaring adventure! Set sail on Shipshape Island and explore a variety of islands, from bustling cities to tropical rainforests. Unleash the mighty power of the duo’s brotherly bond to overcome adversity and thwart foes, and meet friends along the way – some new, some familiar! The Mario & Luigi: Brothership game is available now! Tetris ® Forever – Step into a virtual Tetris ® museum and celebrate the 40 th anniversary of a video game legend. Tetris Forever brings together classic titles from the franchise’s long and distinguished history, including the original 1988 Famicom version of Tetris , Tetris 2 + Bombliss , Tetris Battle Gaiden , Hatris and more – including a brand-new experience called Tetris Time Warp, where you’ll jump between gameplay styles from across the series! The collection also features all-new documentary videos, digital artifacts and an interactive timeline. Tetris Forever is coming to the Nintendo Switch system on Nov 12. Pre-order now on Nintendo eShop. Plus, the NES version of Tetris is coming to Nintendo Switch Online* later this winter, in addition to a Tetris 99 MAXIMUS CUP event!



Pre-orders:

MySims: Cozy Bundle – Two beloved MySims games come together in this new collection! Befriend cute characters, discover creative adventures and customize your town in MySims and MySims Kingdom . These games combine cozy life simulation with compelling narrative elements. The Nintendo Switch exclusive MySims: Cozy Bundle arrives Nov. 19, but pre-orders are available on Nintendo eShop now!

– Two beloved games come together in this new collection! Befriend cute characters, discover creative adventures and customize your town in and . These games combine cozy life simulation with compelling narrative elements. The Nintendo Switch exclusive arrives Nov. 19, but pre-orders are available on Nintendo eShop now! LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES – Explore a LEGO world inspired by the events of Horizon , teeming with lush forests and tall mountains, and where colossal beast-like machines roam – all vibrantly recreated with LEGO elements. Join Aloy and a colorful crew of heroes on a quest to save the world and learn the secrets of her past. Dive into boundless adventure, customize to your heart’s content and take on action-packed battles solo or with a friend locally and online*. LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 14. Pre-order today on Nintendo eShop to receive Aloy’s Shield-Weaver outfit!

– Explore a LEGO world inspired by the events of , teeming with lush forests and tall mountains, and where colossal beast-like machines roam – all vibrantly recreated with LEGO elements. Join Aloy and a colorful crew of heroes on a quest to save the world and learn the secrets of her past. Dive into boundless adventure, customize to your heart’s content and take on action-packed battles solo or with a friend locally and online*. launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 14. Pre-order today on Nintendo eShop to receive Aloy’s Shield-Weaver outfit! DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake – A visually stunning reimagination of the classic RPG, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake takes you back to the beginning of the Erdrick Trilogy. This modern version comes with new features, including customizable character appearances, content not seen in the original game and even a brand new “Monster Wrangler” vocation! Journey across an expansive world exploring towns, dungeons and caves while battling for survival against fantastical creatures in this turn-based adventure. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake launches on Nintendo Switch Nov. 14. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Music:

Newly Added Soundtracks – Two more soundtracks are available on Nintendo Music – the new smart-device app for Nintendo Soundtracks – this week: All aboard for the jaunty beats of Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest and tune into some wondrous vibes with the Super Mario Bros. Wonder soundtrack! Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members**. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

Nintendo Mobile:

Mario & Luigi Board Super Mario Run! – To celebrate the release of Mario & Luigi: Brothership for the Nintendo Switch system, themed missions*** will appear for a limited time in the Super Mario Run game for mobile devices****! Complete missions to get in-game statues of Mario and Luigi, as well as the new friends they make in Concordia. These missions are available from now until Dec. 18 at 11 p.m. PT. Hop to it! For more information, visit https://supermariorun.com/en/.

Activities:

My Nintendo Mario & Luigi: Brothership Magnets Reward – Add a pop of color and action to your locker or refrigerator with these new Mario & Luigi: Brothership magnets! This colorful collection features characters from the game (Mario & Luigi, Connie and Snoutlet), Bros. Move (UFO Spin) and Bros. Attack (Red Shell). Redeem for 500 My Nintendo Platinum Points***** to get them today. Check them out here: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/mario-and-luigi-brothership-magnets-123978/.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. https://www.nintendo.com/switch-online

** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet and compatible smart device required to use app. Data charges may apply.

*** Some missions require access to courses that cannot be played without a purchase.

**** Free to start; optional in-game purchases available. Persistent internet and compatible smart device required. Data charges may apply. Terms apply. See game for details.

***** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply (https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point).

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Members also enjoy a curated library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Kirby’s Dream Land, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), a library of select Game Boy Advance games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC (full version of game required to use DLC for that game; sold separately) and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/tools-for-parents/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia



Golin



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com

Justin Aclin



Golin



212-373-6004



jaclin@golin.com