Nintendo Download: A Legendary Return

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nintendoswitch--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Digital Spotlight: A Trainer’s Journey – Embark on your own adventure across a variety of distinct regions this Pokémon Day with the Nintendo Switch system! Check out the latest in-game giveaways and events in the wide-open world of the Paldea region while catching, battling and training Pokémon in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games. Looking for a different angle? Take a trip to the Lental region and snap photos of wild Pokémon in their natural habitats to build your Photodex in the New Pokémon Snap game! You can also step back into the past and explore the Hisui region on a quest to complete the region’s first Pokédex in the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. Plus, don’t forget to prepare for a new adventure in Lumiose City when the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A game launches later this year!



Pre-Orders:

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – The legendary RPG series has returned, with newly remastered versions of Suikoden I and Suikoden II! Meet and befriend up to 108 allies, build your home base, expand your sphere of influence and unite with your allies to fight for justice. Employ intuitive turn-based fighting mechanics and make use of new support features like one-button automation and sped-up battles in this collection. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be available on March 6. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop!

Game Trials:

EA Sports FC 25 – Experience more ways to win for the club. Play with friends* locally or online, team up in the new 5v5 Rush, build your dream squad and manage your club to victory. Nintendo Switch Online members** can access the free Game Trial period until March 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you decide to purchase the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress! Additionally, Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points*** by participating. As an added bonus, you can purchase EA Sports FC 25 for 60% off until March 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Nintendo Music:

Dreamworld Rhythms – No, you’re not dreaming – the Super Mario Bros. 2 soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks****! Experience the tracks that play across the world of Subcon during the adventure that introduced Princess Toadstool and Toad as playable characters. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply (nintendo.com/purchase-terms/). Some accessories and Nintendo Switch Online memberships sold separately. Games, systems, some accessories and Nintendo Switch Online memberships sold separately.

** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/purchase-terms/

*** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply (https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point).

**** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet and compatible smart device required to use app. Data charges may apply. Terms apply. https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Members also enjoy a curated library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Kirby’s Dream Land, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), a library of select Game Boy Advance games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC (full version of game required to use DLC for that game; sold separately) and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/tools-for-parents/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

