Nintendo Announces Fun Ways to Enjoy MAR10 Day Wherever You Are

Get Ready for MAR10 Day with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle, Universal Epic Universe Theme Park Sweepstakes, Special Mario and Friends JetBlue Livery and More

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nintendoswitch--MAR10 Day is just around the corner and Nintendo is revealing plenty of opportunities to help prepare for the big day. Those staying close to home can pick up the Nintendo Switch − OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle to explore the Flower Kingdom, and they can also discover retail offers on select Mario games. Eligible fans looking for adventure can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to visit SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ at the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. As part of the MAR10 Day festivities, Nintendo is also announcing a partnership with JetBlue to reveal a custom-painted aircraft featuring Mario and friends!

Take a Warp Pipe over to Mario.Nintendo.com for a full list of MAR10 Day activities where you can:

There are even more ways that Mario fans can level up their MAR10 Day experience this year, such as redeeming their Platinum Points for My Nintendo rewards (including a new Super Mario™ Stadium Tote Bag) and attending events at GameStop, Best Buy or Nintendo New York. For a full list of activities, visit Mario.Nintendo.com.

With so much to do this MAR10 Day, you can keep the celebration going whether you’re at home or on the move! Let’s-a go!

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Savings based on manufacturer’s suggested retail price when game and membership purchased separately. Actual savings may vary.

** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Free trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership at the then-current price unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed for a Nintendo Switch Online – Expansion Pack membership nor by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*** Motion-sensing features only function when Alarmo is not in Button Mode.

**** Alarmo does not communicate any movement information to Nintendo. Nintendo Account and internet access required for online features.

***** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States or the District of Columbia who are 18 years old or older. Sweepstakes begins 12:00 a.m. PT on 3/4/2025 and ends at 11:00 p.m. PT on 6/30/2025. To enter, you must (1) have a Nintendo Account (if you do not have a Nintendo Account you can register for one free of charge at https://my.nintendo.com/); (2) visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/16f5d5df11e8ee69; (3) sign in to your Nintendo Account; and (4) redeem 10 Platinum Points per entry at the My Nintendo Universal Epic Universe SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ Sweepstakes page (https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/16f5d5df11e8ee69) as stated in the Official Rules. Limit five (5) entries per person. One (1) winner will receive a 5 day, 4 night trip for Winner and up to 3 Guests to Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida. Trip will include: round trip coach (economy) class air transportation for Winner and up to 3 Guests from a major commercial airport near Winner’s home (as determined by Universal Orlando in its sole discretion) to Orlando, Florida; 4 nights’ standard hotel accommodation (one room, quadruple occupancy, room and tax only) at the Universal Terra Luna Resort (or at another Universal Orlando Resort hotel as determined by Universal Orlando in its sole discretion); non-exclusive ground transportation to and from airport and hotel in Orlando, FL; and Universal Orlando 3-Day Park-to-Park PLUS 1-Day Universal Epic Universe Tickets for admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure the parks, Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, plus one (1) day admission to Universal Epic Universe for Winner and up to 3 Guests. For a Winner who is a Florida resident, air transportation may be substituted with another method of transportation by Universal Orlando in its sole discretion. The Approximate Retail Value of Prize is $4,987.88 USD (actual value may vary depending on departure date and location). A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply (https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point). Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit http://www.nintendo.com/us/whatsnew/events/rules/mynintendo-universal-epic-universe-super-nintendo-world-sweepstakes/. Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc., 4600 150th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA 98052.

****** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply (https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point).

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.8 billion video games and over 850 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

GOLIN

Kody Kantor

213-335-5497

kkantor@golin.com