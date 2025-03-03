NinjaOne for Government Achieves FedRAMP Ready Designation

Achievement Illustrates NinjaOne's Commitment to Serving U.S. Public Sector Organizations Operating in the Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NinjaOne®, the automated endpoint management platform, today announced NinjaOne for Government has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation at the Moderate Impact Level. NinjaOne for Government automates the hardest parts of IT, making MSPs and Federal IT teams more efficient so their organizations and agencies can be more productive and secure. NinjaOne gives MSPs and Federal IT teams visibility, security, and control over all endpoints with automated endpoint management, monitoring, remote access, ticketing, documentation, patching, backup, and security.

This accomplishment highlights NinjaOne’s commitment to serving Federal agencies operating in the cloud. Federal IT teams are charged with maintaining world-class security and always-on operations as endpoint use grows and becomes riskier. 70 percent of employees use four or more endpoint devices each day, and 77 percent of organizations have experienced a cyberattack that started from the exploitation of an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed endpoint, according to analyst firm ESG.* Federal IT teams need automated, simple, and reliable endpoint management and security.

NinjaOne increases IT productivity, reduces risk, and lowers costs for Federal agencies while helping them modernize IT and adhere to Federal compliance standards with automated endpoint management. With NinjaOne for Government, Federal agencies can easily manage, deploy, and control endpoints at scale in one cloud-native console. They can protect endpoints from security threats by remediating vulnerabilities with automated patch management, stop ransomware with endpoint backup recovery, and detect, remediate, and hunt threats with NinjaOne’s two-way integrations with leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) providers. NinjaOne serves more than 24,000 customers across 120+ countries and has been named the top-rated software on G2 in twelve categories, including endpoint management, RMM, MDM, and patch management.

"Achieving FedRAMP Ready status is a significant milestone, and NinjaOne's commitment to the Federal market is evident through this investment," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "FedRAMP is one of the most cost-efficient, time-saving, and security enhancing programs in Federal IT. FedRAMP solutions allow agencies to deploy with confidence, knowing they're protected and supported by rigorous standards. This designation deepens our partnership with NinjaOne, and together we are proud to bring cloud-first, automated endpoint management solutions to our Government customers. Carahsoft and our reseller partners streamline the procurement process, supporting a smooth transition to secure, modern IT solutions."

“Federal IT teams face a growing number and variety of endpoints – which not only means more distributed devices to manage, but also an expanding attack surface. Mission success relies on endpoints being functional and secure,” said Mike Arrowsmith, Chief Trust Officer at NinjaOne. “NinjaOne makes it easy for agencies to automate endpoint management and become more productive and resilient, and our FedRAMP Ready designation now makes it easier for Federal agencies to reap the benefits of our solutions.”

Learn more about how NinjaOne helps Federal agencies automate the hardest parts of IT at: https://www.ninjaone.com/government/federal/. Find NinjaOne on the FedRAMP Marketplace here: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2430847803.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne, the automated endpoint management platform, delivers visibility, security, and control over all endpoints for more than 24,000 customers in 120+ countries.

The cloud-native NinjaOne platform automates endpoint management, patching, and visibility for environments at any scale. It is proven to increase productivity, reduce security risk, and lower costs.

NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and provides free and unlimited onboarding, training, and support.

