Ninetailed Joins the MACH Alliance: Continues to Revolutionize Composable MarTech

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ninetailed, a pioneering force in the Composable MarTech landscape, is delighted to announce it has met the MACH Alliance criteria to be granted MACH certified status. This significant milestone in Ninetailed’s growth trajectory underscores its unwavering commitment to advancing the MACH principles: Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless technologies. Ninetailed has consistently embraced these core principles, showcasing its ability to innovate by providing marketing technology solutions that are not only flexible and scalable but also designed to stand the test of time. This commitment is exemplified by their experimentation and personalization platform, which seamlessly integrates with various composable content platforms, as well as various data sources, CDPs, and CRMs, offering businesses unparalleled agility and customization capabilities in their marketing endeavors.





“We are thrilled to be part of the MACH Alliance. This opportunity not only validates our efforts in the Composable Experimentation and Personalization space but also aligns perfectly with our vision, a vision rooted in the belief of a world where everything you experience is tailored for you. This aligns seamlessly with our admission into the Alliance, as it not only validates our efforts in creating personalized, customer-centric solutions but also mirrors our dedication to shaping a future where every digital experience is as unique as the individual it reaches. We are excited to contribute to the Alliance and look forward to collaborating with fellow members to drive innovation forward and support buyers in their MACH transformations”, said Andy Kaiser, CEO and Co-founder at Ninetailed.

Recently, Ninetailed has made significant strides in consolidating its position in the market. Joining the MACH Alliance and securing SOC2 compliance demonstrate its commitment to industry excellence. Additionally, the company has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Irina Botea as VP of Marketing and Kim Bergstrand as VP of Sales. These appointments significantly bolster the go-to-market organization, ensuring a more cohesive and impactful approach to market strategies and customer engagement, ultimately driving business growth.

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Ninetailed as they join the MACH Alliance. Their solid work in developing advanced, composable marketing technologies shows just how much they can contribute to the evolution of experimentation and personalization of digital experiences. Ninetailed’s membership underscores our dedication to embracing diversity of expertise and methodologies. It also bolsters our joint efforts in driving innovation and agility within the realm of digital commerce and other sectors”, said Casper Aagaard Rasmussen, President of the MACH Alliance.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members, or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ninetailed

Ninetailed is an innovative leader in the space of Composable MarTech, specializing in personalization and experimentation for dynamic websites built on composable architectures. With a focus on enhancing digital experiences, Ninetailed empowers organizations to convert more visitors into customers by creating, testing, and analyzing tailored experiences. Brands such as Ruggable, SumUp, and Ace & Tate are leveraging Ninetailed’s solutions to fuel their continuous revenue growth. Ninetailed stands at the forefront of experimentation and personalization, offering success stories that inspire and guide businesses toward revenue uplift and conversion rate enhancement. For more information, visit www.ninetailed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

