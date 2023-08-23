Ninestar Corporation Files Lawsuit and Motion for a Preliminary Injunction to Suspend Arbitrary UFLPA Entity Listing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ninestar Corporation and certain subsidiaries (collectively “Ninestar”) filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other related parties of the U.S. government before the U.S. Court of International Trade.





DHS added Ninestar and certain of its subsidiaries to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List without offering any explanation or justification whatsoever for said action. Ninestar has not identified any basis for the designation. Meanwhile, the company is suffering irreparable harm to its business and reputation based on the listing.

In conjunction with the lawsuit, Ninestar also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction with the U.S. Court of International Trade, requesting that the court issue a preliminary injunction as soon as possible to promptly suspend the implementation of the decision to place Ninestar on the UFLPA Entity List in order to mitigate the devastating and unwarranted financial and reputational harm accruing daily.

The U.S. government’s action mistakenly links Ninestar to forced labor. This linkage is not supported by the facts. On the contrary, Ninestar has always been committed to protecting and respecting the rights of its employees.

Ninestar has filed this lawsuit because DHS has acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner in violation of U.S. law. This action creates a “guilty until proven innocent” business environment that undermines fair competition and choice for American consumers. Ninestar is committed to correcting the record and restoring its legitimate business operations in the United States.

ABOUT NINESTAR CORPORATION: Ninestar Corporation is a global printing and imaging company serving more than 150 countries and regions. Founded in 2000, Ninestar Corporation has been focusing on the printing and imaging industry for over 20 years and produces some of the highest value printing consumables in the world. The company is committed to sustainably serving its customers, employees, and partners.

