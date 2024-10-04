Nine World Wide Technology Employees Honored as Technology All-Stars and Rising Stars

The Women of Color STEM Conference helps women advance their education and careers in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields

Since 1995, The Women of Color STEM Awards has been the premier forum for recognizing the contributions of leading women in STEM alongside offering valuable career networking opportunities. Every year, judges carefully choose recipients from an accomplished group of promising new hires, mid-career professionals, managers and executives.

Several WWT employees were honored in both the Technology All-Star and the Rising-Star categories. The women recognized in the All-Star category are accomplished women of color from mid-level to advanced stages of their career honored for their impact in the workplace and in their communities. The Rising-Star category honors young women, with under 15 years in the workforce, who are helping shape technology for the future.

“ On behalf of WWT’s entire executive team, we applaud these nine women for continuing to push their STEM fields to new heights through their passion, hard work and everyday commitment to advancing the industry,” said Bob Ferrell, Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). “ We are grateful to the Women of Color STEM Conference for being a leader in this space and honoring these women as we all continue to develop a stronger and more inclusive workforce.”

This year’s WWT Women of Color STEM award winners include:

Technology All-Star Category

Dr. Sanaz Cordes, Chief Healthcare Advisor

Dr. Leslie Okere, Lead Technical Operations Manager

Nancy Pinkins, Senior Proposal Manager

Nikie Sarma, Digital Program Director

Sukhi Gill, Director, Diversity Business Development

Technology Rising-Star Category

Bunty Agrawal, Strategic Engagement Manager

Candace Berry, Senior Project Manager

Esha Sama, Senior Program Manager, Global Service Provider

Zalika Miller, Client Manager, EMEA Global Service Provider

WWT is committed to developing a diverse talent, advancing the company’s world-class inclusive culture that drives shared value across people, business and community. WWT continues to invest in thousands of professionals who contribute to a workplace environment which is ingrained in personal well-being alongside driving impact for clients, partners and communities across the globe.

“ I am deeply humbled and honored to receive the Women of Color STEM Technology All-Star award,” said Pinkins. “ I am proud to be part of an event that champions workforce diversity, multiculturalism and gender equity in STEM. I am also grateful for the opportunities WWT has provided, allowing me to grow and contribute to this outstanding organization. Thank you for this incredible honor.”

Sama, one of the Technology Rising-Star honorees, said: “ I am grateful and empowered to continue making a difference here at WWT. Thank you for this recognition and congratulations to all the honorees! I look forward to witnessing the incredible achievements these women will accomplish in the years ahead. Here’s to making a lasting impact and continuing to empower women to excel in every endeavor!”

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution, with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 13 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

