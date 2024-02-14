Nine Perficient Colleagues Honored as Sitecore MVPs

Perficient Achieves Sitecore Order Cloud Specialization, Further Enabling Seamless Digital Commerce Experiences

SAINT LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that nine Perficient colleagues have been named Sitecore 2024 Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). The Sitecore MVP program celebrates the most active Sitecore experts from around the world who demonstrate advanced knowledge of the Sitecore platform and provide outstanding engagement and support for the global Sitecore community.





“Perficient is proud to be recognized with nine Sitecore MVPs,” said Art Quinn, general manager of Perficient’s Sitecore practice. “These MVP designations are a testament to our team’s constant pursuit of knowledge and commitment to helping our clients realize the full potential of Sitecore’s versatile platform as they strive to deliver seamless, customized digital experiences to their customers.”

In total, Perficient colleagues have received more than 70 Sitecore MVP designations since the program began. Perficient’s 2024 Sitecore MVPs are:

Ambassador



Joshua Hover



Stephen Tynes

Strategy



Emily Lord



Megan Jensen



Tiffany Laster

Technology



David San Filippo



Eric Sanner



Mark Ursino



Martin Miles

Perficient Earns Sitecore Order Cloud Specialization

In addition to receiving several Sitecore MVP distinctions, Perficient recently met the qualifications to earn Sitecore’s Order Cloud specialization. The designation improves Perficient’s ability to provide a comprehensive Sitecore solution with robust and flexible commerce capabilities.

“This specialization exemplifies the Perficient team’s passion for expanding our thought leadership and Sitecore capabilities. We now have all four partner specializations Sitecore currently offers,” said David San Filippo, five-time Sitecore Technology MVP. “Order Cloud empowers organizations to adapt to evolving market demands and deliver a frictionless buying journey. As an Order Cloud specialized partner, Perficient can help clients seamlessly orchestrate complex ecommerce transactions, offering incredible flexibility in creating personalized, scalable, and secure online purchasing experiences.”

An award-winning Sitecore Platinum Partner, Perficient has designed, implemented, and delivered many enterprise-level sites powered by Sitecore Experience Platform that enable businesses to connect with their customers and deliver relevant content when and where they need it. To learn more about Perficient’s Sitecore and commerce expertise, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

