Nine Minds Unveils Revolutionary AI-Driven Solution to the Managed Service Providers Industry

Startup provides a groundbreaking product in the world of MSPs by harnessing the latest AI technology

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Managed Service Providers (MSPs) have struggled for years, trying to create a better solution to streamline the customer service experience while maximizing productivity and service quality. The pioneers at Nine Minds are unveiling that long-coveted solution by reimagining MSPs to drive efficiency and profitability. Today marks the launch of their flagship product, “Alga” (previously codenamed Octavia). Alga is an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solution that is designed to significantly improve customer service capabilities for the IT support function by increasing the processing ability of incoming service tickets. By streamlining and facilitating routine processes, Alga shifts the focus of MSP professionals from repetitive and time-consuming tasks to value-added services. What further sets Alga apart is the ability to consolidate all these features within a single, user-friendly extension.





Alga’s capabilities will transform the current MSP ticketing process as we know it. Some of her key features include:

Identifying the nature and urgency of customer requests;

Compiling a detailed summary of each issue and all its historical items/corresponding events;

Generating intelligent, tailored advice to help agents solve customer inquiries;

Recognizing sentiment and using context to craft natural responses on behalf of agents;

Empowering proactive identification and resolution of recurring issues through insights derived from secure historical ticket data; and

Generating client-ready reports that include response times, ticket categories, and the number of issues resolved.

Alga by Nine Minds is fully integrated with ConnectWise and will soon be available as an extension for other platforms.

Nine Minds is led by Founder and CEO Robert Isaacs, who brings a specialized focus to bear on the challenges faced by MSPs. He has spent more than 20 years developing software for technology providers and previously served as Chief Software Architect at ConnectWise.

“Nine Minds is excited to bring much-needed innovation to IT support and ticketing. Alga reduces the mental burden for engineers by providing assistance and guidance each step of the way. We free up engineers’ time to focus on creative tasks while reducing repetitive or mundane duties,” said Isaacs. “This is just the beginning. AI can open innumerable doors for MSPs, and Nine Minds will lead the way.”

Nine Minds is funded by Bellini Capital, a private investment firm building a technology innovation ecosystem in Tampa.

Alga is making her debut this week at IT Nation Connect, Wednesday, November 8th – Friday, November 10th in Orlando, FL, at booth number 1216. There, users can attend live demos to experience Alga’s knowledge in action, as well as receive special perks. Alga is available to download for free via the Chrome Web store.

For more information on Alga or Nine Minds, please visit www.nineminds.com or contact info@nineminds.com.

Contacts

Julia Powell



Nine Minds



julia@nineminds.com

(813) 362-4977