Home Business Wire Nine Minds Brings AI-driven Solution to Managed Service Providers
Business Wire

Nine Minds Brings AI-driven Solution to Managed Service Providers

di Business Wire

Startup to provide MSPs with opportunities for efficiency and growth fueled by automation

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nine Minds, an AI solutions provider reimagining how Managed Service Providers (MSPs) drive efficiency and profitability, today announced the beta launch of their initial product offering, Octavia. The solution is designed to significantly improve customer service capabilities for the IT support function.


Octavia deploys AI to exponentially increase the number of incoming tickets that IT providers can process. By automating routine tasks, Octavia shifts the focus of MSP professionals from time-consuming responses to value-add services.

Nine Minds is led by Founder and CEO Robert Isaacs, who brings a specialized focus to bear on the challenges faced by MSPs. He has spent more than 20 years working on software for technology providers and previously served as Chief Software Architect at ConnectWise.

“Nine Minds is addressing one of the major gaps for MSPs: efficient customer support. Octavia makes life easier for workplaces and employees by optimizing service response and delivery,” said Isaacs. “This is just the beginning. AI can open innumerable doors for MSPs, and Nine Minds will lead the way.”

Octavia by Nine Minds is fully integrated with ConnectWise and will also be available as an extension for other platforms. Features include:

  • Identifying the nature of a request and its urgency
  • Creating an accurate summary of the issue
  • Generating intelligent, tailored advice for how to address an issue
  • Recognizing sentiment and generating natural sounding responses, enabling service providers to provide quick customer communications.
  • Helping providers demonstrate their service levels by generating client-ready reports that include response times, and number and categorization of issues resolved

Nine Minds is funded by Bellini Capital, a private investment firm building a technology innovation ecosystem in Tampa.

“Bellini Capital is creating new avenues for MSPs to profitably scale their businesses, which are essential to the health of our economy. The ability of Nine Minds to expand opportunities for MSPs is a perfect fit for our focus,” said Arnie Bellini, Managing Partner of Bellini Capital. “The company’s use of AI to seamlessly streamline routine support helps MSPs free up resources to pursue higher value and higher margin activities for their clients.”

For more information or to participate in Octavia’s beta phase, visit www.nineminds.com.

Contacts

Christina Pandapas

Longview Strategies

cpandapas@longviewstrategies.com
(978) 225-9288

Articoli correlati

Silhouette Unveils Next Generation of Cutting Machines with Extension of Powerful Crafting Tools and Accessories

Business Wire Business Wire -
CURIO2, CAMEO5, CAMEO5 PLUS, and Portrait4 will Transform Crafting IndustryLINDON, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silhouette America, Inc. (Silhouette), the industry leader in...
Continua a leggere

NASA JPL Imaging Spectrometer Ready for Tanager 1 Integration

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced...
Continua a leggere

The Intelligence Group/TIG Environmental Joins Top ENR Firm Verdantas, Strengthening Environmental Forensics, Digital Solutions and Sediment Management Capabilities Across All Verdantas’ Geographies

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdantas, a private-equity-backed solution provider of environmental services, sustainable engineering, data analysis, and visualization in support of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php