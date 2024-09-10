Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z 50mm F1.4 Lens New, Timeless Prime: Nikon Z 50mm F1.4; YouTube Video First Look at B&H

Nikon releases a new NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 lens in photography’s most classic configuration, the 50mm f/1.4, for a fast, high-quality, versatile, and affordable lens option.









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to share Nikon’s newest Z-mount lens, the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4, which brings photography’s most timeless lens configuration into its mirrorless fold. The 50mm f/1.4 has been the standard bearer for speed, excellence, and affordability in prime lenses for generations, and Nikon aims to bring the same high-quality, low-cost versatility to its Z-series mirrorless system.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.4 Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1852210-REG/nikon_20128_nikkor_z_50mm_f_1_4.html

The 50mm, standard field of view is beloved for its proximity to the human eye and benefits a wide array of photography, including portraits, landscapes, street photography, snapshots, and close-ups. The wide maximum aperture also opens low-light capabilities, as well as creating excellent subject separation, and in the NIKKOR Z, a beautiful bokeh with smooth, soft circles. A minimum close focus distance of 14.5” also benefits intimate moments with objects and people alike.

While maintaining a classic configuration, the lens has a few features that benefit the video capabilities of Z-series cameras. Lightweight at just under a pound, the lens exhibits minimal shift of the center of gravity, making it ideal for use on a gimbal. The multi-focus STM motor ensures quick and fast autofocus with suppressed focus breathing, and linear manual focus is supported with compatible Z-series cameras.

The lens is at home with any Z-series camera, including those with APS-C sensors, where it has a 75mm equivalent field of view. Accompanying the release earlier this year of a 35mm f/1.4 lens, Nikon is rounding out its stable of affordable, high-quality prime lenses.

Learn more about the New Nikon Z 50mm f/.4 lens at B&H explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/nikon-announces-new-timeless-prime-nikkor-z-50mm-f14

YouTube Video First Look – Nikon Z 50mm f/.4 lens



https://youtu.be/DmrKwBLrzi8

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo Electronics and camera store, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry’s best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H’s Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contacts

Geoffrey Ngai



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/