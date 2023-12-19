Nihon Kohden Sets New Standard for Central Nursing with the Launch of CNS-2101

All-in-One Platform Set to Transform Patient Monitoring and Care





IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CentralNursingStation–Nihon Kohden, a global leader in precision medical devices, is proud to announce the launch of CNS-2101, an innovative new platform designed to enhance efficiency, communication, and patient care.

The key features and benefits of CNS-2101 include:

Intuitive Interface: Graphics match Nihon Kohden’s bedside monitors for familiar usability and workflow integration.

Graphics match Nihon Kohden’s bedside monitors for familiar usability and integration. Streamlined Data Integration: Seamlessly integrates information into EMRs, pagers, remote viewing apps, and facilitates data sharing between departments.

Seamlessly integrates information into EMRs, pagers, remote viewing apps, and facilitates data sharing between departments. Flexible Placement: All-in-one system takes up less space than solutions requiring bulky under-counter hardware.

All-in-one system takes up less space than solutions requiring bulky under-counter hardware. Simplified Setup: No need for complex arrangements to relocate components away from the nursing station.

Eiichi (Eddie) Tanaka, President & CEO of Nihon Kohden America, LLC, said, “With the launch of CNS-2101, we aim to advance central nursing capabilities to better meet evolving health care needs.”

About Nihon Kohden Corporation

Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a leading manufacturer, developer, and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company’s products are now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed, and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring, and wireless patient monitoring. For more information, visit us.nihonkohden.com.

Contacts

Beth Abbott



Beth_Abbott@nihonkohden.com

Sr Mgr Marketing Brand & Omnichannel