Nihon Kohden Introduces RemoteSense to Address Healthcare Staffing Challenges

As healthcare systems face increasing pressure due to staffing shortages and rising patient volumes, RemoteSense offers a practical approach to monitor multiple patients across different locations in near real-time. This software enables care teams to make the most of their existing resources and focus more on direct patient care.

“Healthcare providers are facing challenges in delivering care with limited resources,” stated Roy Sakai, President of Nihon Kohden America. “RemoteSense is our response to these challenges. It offers a solution that helps care teams to do more with less, ultimately benefiting both healthcare professionals and patients.”

RemoteSense addresses healthcare challenges by offering:

Monitoring capabilities for patients across multiple locations

Streamlined documentation through EMR integration

24-hour vital signs and waveforms for improved clinical decision-making

The system runs on Nihon Kohden’s secure Digital Health Platform, providing flexible deployment options to accommodate various healthcare facility needs. For more information about how RemoteSense can support your healthcare facility, please visit us.nihonkohden.com.

About Nihon Kohden

Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a leading manufacturer, developer, and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company’s products are now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed, and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low invasive blood volume monitoring, and wireless patient monitoring.

