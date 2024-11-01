Nihon Kohden Introduces First-Ever ATO-Certified Ventilators

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RespiratoryCare–Nihon Kohden, a global leader in medical technology, today announced the introduction of the industry’s first ventilators to receive Authority to Operate (ATO) certification under the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Risk Management Framework (RMF) eMASS #3389. This rigorous cybersecurity certification ensures Nihon Kohden’s ventilators meet the highest standards for data protection and operational security in healthcare settings.





“Our ATO-certified ventilators represent a new standard in medical device security,” said Roy Sakai, President of Nihon Kohden America. “This certification shows our commitment to protecting patient data and supporting healthcare providers in today’s digital world.”

Benefits of ATO-certified ventilators

Stronger patient data protection

Faster setup and installation

Lower risk of cyber attacks

Nihon Kohden’s commitment to maintaining this certification ensures its ventilators remain at the forefront of cybersecurity protection.

For more information about Nihon Kohden’s ATO-certified ventilators, please visit us.nihonkohden.com.

About Nihon Kohden

Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a leading manufacturer, developer, and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company’s products are now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed, and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low- invasive blood volume monitoring, and wireless patient monitoring.

