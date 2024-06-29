NIH All of Us Research Program Reaches Milestone of the Largest LGBTQIA+ Health Dataset Powered by Vibrent Health’s Research Software

Enrollment of LGBTQIA+ participants in ambitious population genomics study soars to nearly 40,000 using Vibrent’s digital platform

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vibrent Health, a leading software-as-a-service company in the field of precision genomics research, announced today the creation of the largest research dataset of individuals identifying as LGBTQIA+. Vibrent’s technology collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) All of Us Research Program facilitated this historic milestone.





“The fact that the program is even asking about gender identity and sexual orientation from one million people is historic,” said Mitchell R. Lunn, MD, MAS, FACP, FASN, associate professor of medicine and of epidemiology and population health at Stanford University School of Medicine. Dr. Lunn also serves as co-director of PRIDEnet, an All of Us national community engagement partner focused on engaging members of the LGBTQIA+ community. “These data provide researchers the opportunity to better understand the health needs and experiences of communities.”

Vibrent’s digital platform enables participants to consent to donate their biosamples, along with additional phenotypic, clinical (EMR), wearables, and real-world data to the comprehensive All of Us dataset, which is used in thousands of research studies across the nation. Vibrent’s platform also provides individuals access to the genetic results returned through the program. “Vibrent Health played a critical role in developing the tools that enabled deeper assessment of sex at birth, gender identity, and sexuality,” said Mark Begale, Lead PI for the Participant Technology Services Center.

“Building a dataset of this size, representing a community as diverse as the LGBTQIA+ community, demonstrates the importance of inclusiveness and trust-building in research. Using digital methods augments the important work done in communities and allows research programs like the All of Us Research Program to scale to a size of this magnitude,” said Praduman (PJ) Jain, CEO of Vibrent.

To discuss potential collaborations in health or clinical research, visit https://info.vibrenthealth.com/request-a-pilot.

About Vibrent Health

Vibrent Health develops digital health technology and research tools for health organizations, researchers and research participants. Powering the next generation of precision medicine, Vibrent’s scalable technology platform for individual and population health provides actionable insights to help accelerate medical discoveries. Vibrent Health is proud to serve, since 2017, as the Participant Technology Systems Center for the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect health data from 1 million or more people to support a wide variety of research studies. Since 2020, Vibrent has also collaborated with numerous organizations to conduct a variety of research initiatives spanning several topics, including precision medicine, cancer, COVID, substance abuse, aging, and fertility, among others. To learn more, visit vibrenthealth.com.

Contacts

Molly Bryant



mbryant@vibrenthealth.com / 843.814.8623