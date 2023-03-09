Nidec’s Disaster Relief and Recovery Assistance for Turkey-Syria Earthquake

KYOTO, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (“Nidec”) would like to extend its deepest sympathy and condolences to the people of Turkey and Syria affected by the devastating earthquake that struck the region on February 6th. As a gesture of goodwill and support, Nidec will donate 10 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society to contribute to the ongoing recovery and relief efforts.

Nidec would like to once again express its solidarity and heartfelt thoughts to the victims and those engaged in heroic rescue efforts, as well as its wishes for a swift recovery of the affected areas.

