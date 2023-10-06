Nidec and Embraer Receive Approval for Joint Venture to Develop Electric Propulsion System for Aerospace Sector

KYOTO, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Japan’s Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) and Brazil’s Embraer (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) welcome the unconditional approval from all necessary regulatory authorities for the establishment of their joint venture, Nidec Aerospace LLC. The transaction combines the complementary synergies and distinct areas of expertise of two world-class engineering conglomerates to develop Electric Propulsion Systems (EPS) for the aerospace sector.





Vincent Braley, chief of staff for Nidec’s Motion and Drives business in the United States, has been appointed the CEO of Nidec Aerospace with immediate effect. Braley brings broad experience in business development and management to his new role to lead the joint venture’s future growth.

“ This approval marks a significant milestone not only in Nidec Motion & Energy’s joint venture with Embraer, but also in our shared vision to advance and electrify the way the world travels,” said Michael Briggs, Senior Vice President and President of the Motion & Energy Business Unit at Nidec. “ Now with official clearance to proceed, the Nidec Aerospace team is poised to bring the expertise, speed, and drive needed to accelerate sustainable aviation on a global scale.”

“ We are thrilled with the unconditional clearance. The next step will be the integration of these two powerful operational and engineering capabilities focused on business excellence. Together, our extraordinary teams will be able to develop advanced solutions to collaborate with the future of sustainable aviation,” said Dimas Tomelin, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Digital and Innovation, at Embraer.

Unveiled at the Paris Air Show in June, the business combination aims to unlock new opportunities by providing an agnostic portfolio of products and services worldwide, driven initially by the growth of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry. The UAM market is emerging and could create a USD 1.5 trillion market by 2040, according to Morgan Stanley Research.

The joint venture Electric Propulsion System launch customer will be the eVTOL manufacturer Eve Air Mobility (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW), an independent company well-positioned to be a global leader in the UAM segment by delivering an effective and sustainable new mode of urban transportation. Embraer will contribute expertise, know-how and resources pertaining to the controller, and Nidec will provide its expertise, technological know-how and resources pertaining to electric motors. Nidec owns a 51% share of the joint venture, and Embraer the remaining 49%.

Nidec Aerospace is expected to invest more than USD 77.7 million by 2026 and start mass production in 2026.

Effect on Financial Performance for the Current and Next Fiscal Year

The transaction is expected to have no significant impact on the Company’s consolidated financial performance for this fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. If necessary, the Company will make additional disclosure on a timely basis in accordance with the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange upon determination of further details.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or expectations of the Nidec Group or other parties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the risks to successfully integrating the acquired business with the Nidec Group, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction not being realized, changes in general economic conditions, shifts in technology or user preferences for particular technologies and changes in business and regulatory environments. The Nidec Group does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Annex 1 Overview of the joint venture (1) Company name Nidec Aerospace LLC (2) CEO Vincent Braley* *Appointed by Nidec Group (3) Date of establishment June 15th, 2023 (US Eastern Time) (4) Main Business Development, manufacturing and sales of propulsion system for electric Vertical Take-Off Landing (eVTOL) (5) Initial capital 12,000,000 USD (Invested by both parties on a pro-rata basis) (6) Major interests and interest ratio Nidec Motor Corporation, 51.0% Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc., 49.0%

About Nidec Corporation and Nidec Motor Corporation

Nidec Corporation is the world’s leading comprehensive electric motor manufacturer. Based in Kyoto, Japan, Nidec Corporation offers motors ranging from micro-size to super large, as well as application products and services in IT, automation, home appliances, automobiles, commercial and industrial systems, environmental, energy, and many other businesses. Nidec is composed of approximately 340 group companies employing more than 100,000 people all over the world.

With headquarters in St. Louis, MO, Nidec Motor Corporation (NMC) is the leading manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and appliance motors and controls. The NMC product line features a full line of high efficiency motors, large and small, that serve industrial, residential, and commercial markets in applications ranging from agriculture, water treatment, mining, oil and gas, and power generation to pool and spa motors, air conditioning condensers, rooftop cooling towers, and commercial refrigeration. NMC also makes motors, controls, and switches for automotive and commercial markets.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

