Nicole Stavroff of FireMon Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SASE--FireMon, the leading network security policy management (NSPM) company that brings visibility, control, agility, and automation to enterprise cloud and hybrid network infrastructure, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nicole Stavroff, Vice President of Worldwide Channel, to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

As organizations face expanding attack surfaces and increasing security complexity, 41% of security teams report spending more time managing tools than investigating threats. Recognizing this challenge, Stavroff has led a transformation of FireMon’s channel program, ensuring partners have the tools and support needed to navigate evolving security demands. Under her leadership, FireMon revamped its Ignite Partner Program, launched FireMon University, and introduced new incentives, resulting in a 600% increase in partner certifications. Her focus on automation, efficiency, and partner enablement has driven 50% to 300% YoY revenue growth among top partners, strengthening FireMon’s position in the security market.

“We are incredibly proud to see Nicole recognized as a CRN Channel Chief for her leadership and commitment to our partners,” said Jody Brazil, CEO of FireMon. “As a 100% channel-driven company, our partners are at the core of everything we do. Managing security across complex, distributed environments requires more than just visibility—it demands automation, intelligence, and a deep understanding of policy enforcement at scale. By continuously innovating, FireMon redefines how organizations control risk, adapt to emerging threats, and streamline security operations in an increasingly dynamic world.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About FireMon

FireMon’s mission is to improve security operations that will in turn lead to better security outcomes. FireMon delivers industry-leading security policy management, cloud security, and asset management solutions. Our platform is the only real-time solution that reduces firewall and cloud security policy-related risks, manages policy changes, and enforces compliance. FireMon’s Cloud Defense (formerly DisruptOps) is the only distributed cloud security offering that detects and responds to issues in the fast-paced public cloud environments. Our cloud-based Asset Management solution (formerly Lumeta) scans entire infrastructures to identify everything in the environment and provide valuable insights into how it’s all connected. Learn more at FireMon.com and the FireMon Blog.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

FireMon Contact:

Sarah Shkargi

sarah@tnsmediacomms.com