NICE Reports 400% Increase in CXone Mpower Autopilot Interactions in 2024 as AI Agents Power Future of Customer Service

Record breaking year for NICE’s CX automation and augmentation: 6 billion AI-augmented interactions and 2 trillion AI-analyzed words per month in 2024

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArtificialIntelligence--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today revealed a surge in the number of customer service interactions leveraging AI and automation. In 2024 alone, NICE managed the equivalent of 123,560 years of knowledge consumption as businesses revolutionize the way they leverage their data with AI to drive proactive and predictive customer service. CXone Mpower stands at the forefront of this revolution, enabling both automation and workforce augmentation to deliver comprehensive customer service automation.

2024 Customer Highlights

Sony, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, identified 40% of its inquiries were automation-ready, leading to a 15.9% self-service resolution rate with Autopilot. As a result, Sony achieved historic customer satisfaction ratings.

Carnival UK, a leading cruise operator, set a new standard for technology augmented guest experiences in the travel sector. The company streamlined 1.2 million guest interactions annually with CXone Mpower, driving immediate efficiency gains and positioning itself for long-term scalability.

TD Bank Group, one of North America’s largest banks, empowered its workforce through improved AI-powered scheduling and workforce engagement management, cutting customer wait times by 88 million minutes in a single year even as the volume of calls handled increased by 11% and achieved record-breaking customer satisfaction.

Lowes, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world, leveraged automation to streamline its scheduling, saving over $1 million in operational costs, and automating 434,000 hours of schedule changes.

Realtor.com leveraged automation to free up its analysts to spend more time evaluating interactions at scale, leading to improved legal compliance reporting and agent performance insights. This has enabled them to redeploy their quality team to drive business and revenue from time saved.

CVS Caremark leveraged NICE’s AI-powered flexible scheduling to ease agents’ and supervisors’ workloads leading to 40% increase in positive sentiment related to scheduling, 18% improvement in scheduling efficiency and a 14% reduction in manual workforce management administrative tasks.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, “We’ve reached a pivotal moment in the customer service evolution where automation now touches every interaction. As shown by 2024’s historic numbers, businesses are realizing the immense value of AI and human collaboration in driving automated customer service. CXone Mpower is setting this new standard as the complete AI platform for workforce augmentation, interaction orchestration and service automation.”

