Home Business Wire NICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Second Quarter 2024 Results Teleconference
Business Wire

NICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Second Quarter 2024 Results Teleconference

di Business Wire

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) will announce its second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 15, 2024, before the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.


Later that day, management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

8:30 AM – Eastern

1:30 PM – UK

3:30 PM – Israel

To participate, please call one of the dial-in numbers approximately 15 minutes before the start time:

US: +1-877-407-4018 (toll free) or +1-201-689-8471

Israel: +1-809-406-247 (toll free)

UK: +0-800-756-3429 (toll free)

When prompted please give your name and company.

If you need assistance during the conference, press * then 0 on your telephone and a conference coordinator will be happy to assist you.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/company/investors/upcoming-event.

Kind Regards,

NICE Investor Relations

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Marty Cohen, +1-551-256-5354, ir@nice.com, ET

Omri Arens, +972-3-763-0127, ir@nice.com, CET

Corporate Media Contact
Christopher Irwin-Dudek, 201-561-4442, chris.irwin-dudek@nice.com

Articoli correlati

Hawk, an Azerion Company, Selects Veritonic for Audio Attribution

Business Wire Business Wire -
The European-first digital advertising technology platform will utilize Veritonic’s Attribution Solution to Enable its Users to Measure the ROI...
Continua a leggere

E3 Lithium Plans to Construct a Fully Integrated Lithium Demonstration Facility

Business Wire Business Wire -
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$EEMMF #canadianenergy--E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), “E3 Lithium” or the “Company,” a leader...
Continua a leggere

New Retail Industry Insight Report: UK retailers losing the battle to dishonest shoppers as returns fraud and policy abuse hits all-time high

Business Wire Business Wire -
Latest data reveals that 9 out of 10 (91%) UK retailers have experienced an increase in the rate of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php