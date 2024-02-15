Home Business Wire NICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Teleconference
Business Wire

NICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Teleconference

di Business Wire

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) will announce its fourth quarter 2023 results on Thursday, February 22, 2024, before the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.


Later that day, management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

8:30 AM – Eastern

1:30 PM – UK

3:30 PM – Israel

To participate, please call one of the dial-in numbers approximately 15 minutes before the start time:

US: +1-877-407-4018 (toll free) or +1-201-689-8471

Israel: +1-809-406-247 (toll free)

UK: +0-800-756-3429 (toll free)

When prompted please give your name and company.

If you need assistance during the conference, press * then 0 on your telephone and a conference coordinator will be happy to assist you.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/company/investors/upcoming-event.

Kind Regards,

NICE Investor Relations

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Marty Cohen, +1-551-256-5354, ET, ir@nice.com
Omri Arens, +972-3-763-0127, CET, ir@nice.com

Corporate Media Contact
Christopher Irwin-Dudek, 201-561-4442, chris.irwin-dudek@nice.com

Articoli correlati

REPLY: C&A Collaborates With Up Reply to Increase Sales Through a Targeted Onsite Personalisation Strategy in Online Retailing

Business Wire Business Wire -
TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Up Reply, the agency of the Reply Group specialised in optimising customer experiences, is supporting the international...
Continua a leggere

stc Group’s Jawwy Launches Improved Digital Experience for Customers, Powered by MATRIXX Software and Celfocus

Business Wire Business Wire -
Jawwy is poised to become benchmark architecture for the wider stc Group ecosystemFOSTER CITY, Calif., LISBON, Portugal & RIYADH,...
Continua a leggere

Orange, One of the World’s Leading Telecoms Operators, Has Just Published Its Full Year Results for 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orange, one of the world's leading telecoms operators, has just published its full year results for 2023. Christel...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php