NICE CXone Named Outright CCaaS Leader In ISG Provider Lens 2023 Report

NICE CXone received the highest overall scores in competitive strength and portfolio attractiveness with Enlighten also recognized for delivering smarter self-service

HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NICE—NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that CXone, the industry’s leading AI Cloud platform, has been named the outright Leader in ISG Provider Lens Contact as a Service (CCaaS) 2023 report out of 22 vendors evaluated. Leaders were noted as having a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and an established competitive position. NICE was recognized for its orchestrated connectivity, AI embedded proactivity and certified extensive platform. NICE’s award-winning CXone platform is the industry’s leading interaction centric platform driving brands to master the complexity of today’s customer experience interactions. CXone shines in the report, with ISG Provider Lens highlighting its rich capabilities underpinned by Enlighten, NICE’s purpose-built AI for CX operationalized across the CXone suite.





ISG Provider Lens said in the report, “CCaaS is evolving rapidly to adapt to the changing requirements of customers and industries. One of the key advancements in this evolution is the integration of AI and ML technologies into CCaaS solutions. By incorporating AI and ML, CCaaS platforms can provide a range of benefits to both businesses and their end users. These technologies enable automation and intelligent decision-making capabilities, improving efficiency and enhancing CX.”

Enlighten AI’s out-of-the-box AI models were recognized in the report, with ISG Provider Lens calling special attention to the capabilities of objectively and consistently scoring agents’ soft skills on every interaction, eliminating the need for manual interpretation. The report noted that NICE’s Enlighten AI delivers smarter self-service, including proactive contextually aware digital guidance before customers seek help. NICE was also recognized by ISG Provider Lens for CXone’s robust capabilities offering orchestrated handoff between applications and touchpoints and inter-app workflows within a unified platform. ISG also noted that “CXone offers an extensive FedRAMP-certified platform with comprehensive native capabilities addressing the holistic needs of customers and agents from initial need to resolution with a continuous improvement process.” Building on NICE’s extensive CXone platform, ISG Provider Lens recognized NICE’s program of partnering with clients with a complete suite of customer success and value realization services.

Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE, said, “We are committed to continuing to lead the CX AI market with innovation that is tightly aligned with enterprises’ top priorities as they all aim to win in the CX AI race. CXone is the only cloud native platform that has a purpose-built AI for CX with Enlighten, providing a unique way to orchestrate augmented intelligence with artificial intelligence. We are proud to be recognized by ISG for our world-class CCaaS and AI solutions and are eager to maintain this level of excellence for our customers.”

