NIC MAP Vision Launches First-of-its-kind AI Suite to Transform Investment Strategies in Senior Housing

NIC MAP Vision AI allows investors to speed up data processes, save time and increase efficiencies

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NIC MAP Vision, a leader in senior housing data and analytics, today announced the launch of NIC MAP Vision AI, a pioneering suite of AI-powered tools designed to revolutionize the senior housing investment market. As the industry’s first platform to offer business process automation and data analysis tailored specifically for senior housing, NIC MAP Vision AI is set to simplify the complex challenges faced by investors, including intricate data analysis, regulatory compliance, and market evaluation.





This innovative AI suite enhances NIC MAP Vision’s already robust data and analytics platform by integrating advanced automation and data processing capabilities. NIC MAP Vision is the most trusted analytics and insights partner for the senior housing industry, giving operators, lenders, investors, developers, and owners unparalleled access to market data.

Unlike general commercial AI products adapted for the senior housing sector, NIC MAP Vision AI is built from the ground up with the unique needs of the industry in mind. Clients leveraging NIC MAP Vision AI receive comprehensive analysis including proprietary data from NIC MAP Vision’s platform, which is the trusted, single source for senior housing demand and operational data. This gives users access to unparalleled analytics and insights and facilitates faster, more efficient decision-making which empowers investors, developers, operators, lenders, and owners with critical information.

NIC MAP Vision AI streamlines repeated or unwieldy tasks that are complex and time consuming, unlocking employee time and talent for other strategic objectives. This includes:

Advanced Financial Analysis : Effortlessly evaluate property performance with advanced Income Statement and Offering Memorandum Analysis tools, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends.

: Effortlessly evaluate property performance with advanced Income Statement and Offering Memorandum Analysis tools, ensuring you stay ahead of market trends. Simplified Regulatory Compliance : Navigate the complexities of legal compliance seamlessly with the Regulatory Chatbot, providing quick and reliable guidance on legal matters.

: Navigate the complexities of legal compliance seamlessly with the Regulatory Chatbot, providing quick and reliable guidance on legal matters. Quick, Strategic Market Insights : Utilize Rent Roll and Property Benchmarking tools for in-depth market positioning and astute investment decisions. Quickly delve into market dynamics with precise, data-driven insights.

: Utilize Rent Roll and Property Benchmarking tools for in-depth market positioning and astute investment decisions. Quickly delve into market dynamics with precise, data-driven insights. Streamlined Talent Acquisition: With the Candidate Resume Screener and Interview Guide, efficiently identify the most qualified candidates tailored to the senior housing industry’s needs and supported by a customized interview process for thorough and effective candidate evaluation.

“Senior housing stakeholders have limited resources and big responsibilities. NIC MAP Vision AI was designed by senior industry experts with the senior housing operators and investors in mind,” said Arick Morton, NIC MAP Vision CEO. “It is a powerful tool that can accelerate data collection and analysis, allowing teams to keep up with increased demand without adding more employees or getting bogged down with time-consuming tasks.”

NIC MAP Vision has established a special Artificial Intelligence Engineering Team staffed with senior engineers to further develop its AI-enabled tools and has engaged with a diverse set of early partners in the senior housing industry.

“We’re a data and analytics organization deeply rooted in senior living,” said Arick Morton, NIC MAP Vision Chief Executive Officer. “No organization is better prepared to develop AI-enabled tools for the senior housing industry than NIC MAP Vision.”

NIC MAP Vision serves 18 of the top 20 senior housing operators in the nation, underscoring its position as the premier analytics and insights partner in the sector. With the launch of NIC MAP Vision AI, the company reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and growth in senior housing.

More information about NIC MAP Vision AI here.

About NIC MAP Vision



NIC MAP Vision maximizes access, choice, and quality in senior housing by providing data, analytics, and services to industry stakeholders and partners. We are the only intelligence provider exclusively dedicated to senior housing. As the industry’s gold standard for market analytics data, we are trusted by the largest government agencies, 18 of the 20 largest senior housing operators, and most of the largest investors and owners. Every day, thousands of industry professionals use our data platform and proprietary tools to make smarter decisions about where to grow, how to grow, and how to bring a strategy to life. For more information, visit https://www.nicmapvision.com/

Contacts

Mary Prevost, Prevost Partners



612.202.3047, mary@prevostpartners.com