NI Reports Record Revenue for a Second Quarter, up 14 Percent YOY

Company reaffirms guidance for full year 2022 and increases expectations for full year 2023

Q2 2022 Summary

Record GAAP revenue for a second quarter of $396 million, up 14 percent year over year

Record orders for a second quarter, up 20 percent year over year

Strong diluted GAAP EPS of $0.09 and diluted non-GAAP EPS of $0.36

Cash and cash equivalents of $111 million as of June 30, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Instruments Corporation (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced Q2 2022 revenue of $396 million, up 14 percent year over year, a record for a second quarter.

In Q2 2022, the total value of the company’s orders was up 20 percent year over year. For Q2, year over year orders were up 33 percent in the Americas, up 16 percent in APAC, and up 7 percent in EMEA.

In Q2, GAAP gross margin was 68 percent and non-GAAP gross margin was 71 percent. Total GAAP operating expenses were $247 million and non-GAAP operating expenses were $218 million. GAAP operating income for Q2 was $21 million with non-GAAP operating income of $61 million. In Q2, GAAP operating margin was 5 percent with non-GAAP operating margin of 15 percent.

GAAP net income for Q2 was $12 million and non-GAAP net income was $48 million, with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.09 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.36.

“NI has delivered strong performance over the last several quarters, driven by our highly differentiated technologies and offerings targeted at segments with powerful growth drivers, including electric and autonomous vehicles, wireless communication, and new space technology. We believe our focused strategy is leading to ongoing share gains,” said Eric Starkloff, NI President and CEO. “Momentum continued in the second quarter with orders up 20 percent year over year and revenue up 14 percent year over year. These results bring us increased confidence in achieving revenue growth and earnings per share in line with current consensus estimates.”

“We continue to see the benefits of the actions we have taken to increase scale into our business model. Despite the temporary headwinds to gross margin, we have improved diluted non-GAAP EPS by 15 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. Looking ahead, we will continue to sharpen our focus on making intentional investments for growth and on streamlining processes for greater efficiency,” said Karen Rapp, NI CFO. “With many key initiatives underway, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our commitment to non-GAAP operating margin improvement. Even in a potential recessionary environment, we now expect to increase our non-GAAP operating margin by 300 basis points in 2023, followed by 100 basis points of additional improvement each year through 2025.”

As of June 30, 2022, NI had $111 million in cash and cash equivalents. During the second quarter, NI paid $37 million in dividends and repurchased approximately 987,000 shares of our common stock at an average price of $39.06 per share. The NI Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share payable on August 29, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 8, 2022.

NI’s non-GAAP results exclude, as applicable, the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, taxes levied on the transfer of acquired intellectual property, foreign exchange loss on acquisitions, restructuring charges, tax reform charges, disposal gains on buildings and related charitable contributions, tax effects related to businesses held for sale, gain on sale of businesses, and capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs. Reconciliations of the NI’s GAAP and non-GAAP results are included as part of this news release.

YTD 2022 Summary

Record GAAP revenue of $781 million, up 15 percent year over year

Record orders, up 22 percent year over year

Strong diluted GAAP EPS of $0.28, up 75 percent year over year and record diluted non-GAAP EPS of $0.77, up 15 percent year over year

Guidance

Q3 GAAP revenue to be in the range of $410 million to $440 million, up 16 percent year over year at the midpoint

GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.34 to $0.48 for Q3, up 105 percent year over year at the midpoint

Non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.60, up 26 percent year over year at the midpoint

Conference Call Information

Today, NI management will host a call with the investment community to discuss the company’s financial performance in the second quarter. Investors can listen to the Q2 2022 earnings conference call beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT today. This event will be webcast in listen-only mode. Listeners may log on to the call at www.ni.com/investor-relations under the “Events and Presentations” section and select “Q2 2022 NATI Earnings Conference Call” to participate. The webcast will remain on the company site for 90 days.

Annual Investor Conference

As is our annual tradition, NI management will host an investor conference in September with more details to be shared in the coming weeks. Despite expectations for a weaker macro entering 2023, we believe we have several factors that will drive our performance – our exposure to key growth opportunities and secular cycles, the favorable gross margin impacts as supply chain pressures ease, the growing impact of recurring revenue, and the full year impact of our expense management focus. In fact, our current expectation is for strengthening revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin growth well above our 100 bps commitment in 2023. We plan to walk through these elements to our model and discuss our 3 year strategic plan at this event.

Non-GAAP Presentation

To supplement NI’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, NI has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP revenue or net sales, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, provision for income taxes, net income, net margin and diluted EPS and non-GAAP guidance for diluted EPS. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. The company is not able to provide guidance on its GAAP tax rate or a related reconciliation without unreasonable efforts since its future GAAP tax rate depends on its future stock price and related information that is not currently available. Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures presented on a forward-looking basis, such as non-GAAP operating margin, were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the reconciliation could not be performed without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by NI may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation those statements about our expectations of accelerating growth and progress to meet or exceed our financial targets and long-term financial model, our ability to grow faster than the overall market, our continued momentum across regions and business units, our opportunities to drive growth, profitability and efficiency in our business, confidence in our strategy and the strategic changes made to our business, including the transition to subscription-based licensing model for software offerings, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and execute our growth strategy, our ability to turn backlog to revenue, our ability to drive customer demand through focus on high growth opportunities, the impacts of war in Europe, supply chain constraints and software licensing model transition on our financial results, and our guidance and expectations for our Q3 2022 revenue, diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS, and future operating expenses, backlog, lead times, gross margin, operating margin and tax rate. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the global shortage of key components; effect of the global economic and geopolitical conditions; our international operations and foreign economies; adverse public health matters, including epidemics and pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to effectively manage our partners and distribution channels; interruptions in our technology systems or cyber-attacks on our systems; the dependency of our product revenue on certain industries and the risk of contractions in such industries; concentration of credit risk and uncertain conditions in the global financial markets; our ability to compete in markets that are highly competitive; our ability to release successful new products or achieve expected returns; the risk that our manufacturing capacity and a substantial majority of our warehousing and distribution capacity are located outside of the U.S.; our dependence on key suppliers and distributors; longer delivery lead times from our suppliers; risk of product liability claims; dependence on our proprietary rights and risks of intellectual property litigation; the continued service of key management, technical personnel and operational employees; our ability to comply with environmental laws and associated costs; our ability to maintain our website; the risks of bugs, vulnerabilities, errors or design flaws in our products; our restructuring activities; our exposure to large orders; our shift to more system orders; our ability to effectively manage our operating expenses and meet budget; fluctuations in our quarterly results due to factors outside of our control; our outstanding debt; seasonal variation in our revenues; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to make certain acquisitions or dispositions, integrate the companies we acquire or separate the companies we sold and/or enter into strategic relationships; risks related to currency fluctuations; and provisions in charter documents and Delaware law that delay or prevent our acquisition. In addition, our ability to declare and/or pay declared dividends is subject to compliance with the terms of our existing credit agreement. The company directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the company’s future performance. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. All information in this release is as of the date above. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

About NI

At NI, we bring together people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments, NI and ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies. (NATI-F)

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,873 $ 211,106 Accounts receivable, net 356,077 341,275 Inventories, net 343,627 289,243 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 122,361 89,925 Total current assets 932,938 931,549 Property and equipment, net 258,155 253,668 Goodwill 603,793 575,992 Intangible assets, net 237,059 220,418 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,476 58,641 Other long-term assets 71,435 74,717 Total assets $ 2,167,856 $ 2,114,985 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 91,227 $ 83,218 Accrued compensation 50,199 111,261 Deferred revenue – current 122,029 137,818 Operating lease liabilities – current 14,813 13,137 Other taxes payable 51,958 59,109 Other current liabilities 44,148 40,671 Total current liabilities 374,374 445,214 Deferred income taxes 16,575 14,249 Income tax payable – non-current 40,646 54,195 Deferred revenue – non-current 42,943 32,822 Operating lease liabilities – non-current 34,520 30,468 Debt – non-current 475,000 300,000 Other long-term liabilities 15,291 14,340 Total liabilities $ 999,349 $ 891,288 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,323 1,323 Additional paid-in capital 1,173,131 1,129,647 Retained earnings 21,533 112,858 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,480 ) (20,131 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,168,507 1,223,697 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,167,856 $ 2,114,985

National Instruments Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales: Product $ 354,805 $ 306,490 $ 698,489 $ 601,583 Software maintenance 40,710 40,206 82,281 80,295 Total net sales 395,515 346,696 780,770 681,878 Cost of sales: Product 123,307 95,722 238,332 187,379 Software maintenance 4,167 3,516 8,370 7,273 Total cost of sales 127,474 99,238 246,702 194,652 Gross profit 268,041 247,458 534,068 487,226 67.8% 71.4% 68.4% 71.5% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 124,908 111,199 245,064 227,983 Research and development 85,589 81,434 167,750 161,520 General and administrative 36,772 30,277 69,949 63,636 Total operating expenses 247,269 222,910 482,763 453,139 Operating income 20,772 24,548 51,305 34,087 Other expense (3,505 ) (2,963 ) (3,473 ) (8,031 ) Income before income taxes 17,267 21,585 47,832 26,056 Provision for income taxes 4,833 4,279 10,162 4,254 Net income $ 12,434 $ 17,306 $ 37,670 $ 21,802 Basic earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.29 $ 0.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.28 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 131,973 132,498 132,039 131,996 Diluted 132,708 133,539 132,948 133,157 Dividends declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.56 $ 0.54

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 37,670 $ 21,802 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,742 50,024 Stock-based compensation 40,804 37,208 Loss from equity-method investees (131 ) 5,360 Deferred income taxes 943 1,301 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (169,930 ) (63,372 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (44,902 ) 52,323 Cash flow from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (72,802 ) (19,784 ) Capital expenditures (24,509 ) (17,411 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (187 ) (721 ) Additions to other intangibles (2,478 ) (1,519 ) Acquisitions of equity-method investments — (12,551 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments — 45,671 Net cash used in investing activities (99,976 ) (6,315 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan facility 175,000 100,000 Payments on term loan — (98,750 ) Debt issuance costs — (1,993 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 17,859 17,239 Repurchase of common stock (70,000 ) — Dividends paid (74,034 ) (71,428 ) Net cash used in financing activities 48,825 (54,932 ) Impact of changes in exchange rates on cash (4,180 ) (887 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (100,233 ) (9,811 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 211,106 260,232 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 110,873 $ 250,421

The following tables provide details with respect to the amount of GAAP charges related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments, acquisition-related transaction and integration costs, capitalization and amortization of internally developed software costs, restructuring charges, gains on sale of business/assets, and other that were recorded in the line items indicated below (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Stock-based compensation Cost of sales $ 1,253 $ 1,191 $ 2,475 $ 2,305 Sales and marketing 7,202 6,922 14,291 12,617 Research and development 6,271 6,180 12,359 11,893 General and administrative 5,951 5,854 11,680 10,520 Provision for income taxes (1,993 ) (3,916 ) (4,648 ) (7,241 ) Total $ 18,684 $ 16,231 $ 36,157 $ 30,094 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments Net sales $ 371 $ 738 $ 742 $ 1,551 Cost of sales 6,415 4,226 10,218 8,497 Sales and marketing 5,573 2,357 11,712 4,528 Research and development — — (320 ) — Other (expense) income 503 554 1,019 948 Provision for income taxes (2,094 ) (979 ) (3,530 ) (1,969 ) Total $ 10,768 $ 6,896 $ 19,841 $ 13,555 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges, and other Cost of sales $ 1,159 $ (118 ) $ 1,944 $ (43 ) Sales and marketing 2,339 839 2,646 5,487 Research and development 487 548 1,102 1,036 General and administrative 1,248 873 3,019 6,539 Other (expense) income (265 ) 280 (2,132 ) 4,006 Provision for income taxes (779 ) (578 ) (1,356 ) (3,463 ) Total $ 4,189 $ 1,844 $ 5,223 $ 13,562 (Capitalization) and amortization of internally developed software costs Cost of sales $ 1,896 $ 6,227 $ 3,929 $ 13,101 Research and development — (495 ) (187 ) (721 ) Provision for income taxes (436 ) (1,204 ) (843 ) (2,600 ) Total $ 1,460 $ 4,528 $ 2,899 $ 9,780

National Instruments Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Net sales to Non-GAAP Net sales Net sales, as reported $ 395,515 346,696 780,770 $ 681,878 plus: Impact of acquisition-related fair value adjustments 371 738 742 1,551 Non-GAAP net sales $ 395,886 347,434 781,512 $ 683,429 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Gross profit, as reported $ 268,041 $ 247,458 $ 534,068 $ 487,226 Stock-based compensation 1,253 1,191 2,475 2,305 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 6,786 4,964 10,960 10,048 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 1,159 (118 ) 1,944 (43 ) Amortization of internally developed software costs 1,896 6,227 3,929 13,101 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 279,135 $ 259,722 $ 553,376 $ 512,637 Non-GAAP gross margin 70.5% 74.8% 70.8% 75.0% Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Operating expenses, as reported $ 247,269 $ 222,910 $ 482,763 $ 453,139 Stock-based compensation (19,424 ) (18,956 ) (38,330 ) (35,030 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments (5,573 ) (2,357 ) (11,392 ) (4,528 ) Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other (4,074 ) (2,260 ) (6,767 ) (13,062 ) Capitalization of internally developed software costs — 495 187 721 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 218,198 $ 199,832 $ 426,461 $ 401,240 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating income, as reported $ 20,772 $ 24,548 $ 51,305 $ 34,087 Stock-based compensation 20,677 20,147 40,805 37,335 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 12,359 7,321 22,352 14,576 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 5,233 2,142 8,711 13,019 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 1,896 5,732 3,742 12,380 Non-GAAP operating income $ 60,937 $ 59,890 $ 126,915 $ 111,397 Non-GAAP operating margin 15.4% 17.2% 16.2% 16.3% Reconciliation of Provision for income taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes(1) Provision for income taxes, as reported $ 4,833 $ 4,279 $ 10,162 $ 4,254 Stock-based compensation 1,993 3,916 4,648 7,241 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 2,094 979 3,530 1,969 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 779 578 1,356 3,463 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 436 1,204 843 2,600 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes(1) $ 10,135 $ 10,956 $ 20,539 $ 19,527 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 12,434 $ 17,306 $ 37,670 $ 21,802 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation 20,677 20,147 40,805 37,335 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 12,862 7,875 23,371 15,524 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 4,968 2,422 6,579 17,025 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 1,896 5,732 3,742 12,380 Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (5,302 ) (6,677 ) (10,377 ) (15,273 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 47,535 $ 46,805 $ 101,790 $ 88,793 Non-GAAP net margin 12.0% 13.5% 13.0% 13.0% Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.28 $ 0.16 Adjustment to reconcile diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS Stock-based compensation 0.16 0.15 0.31 0.28 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and fair value adjustments 0.10 0.06 0.18 0.12 Acquisition transaction and integration costs, restructuring charges and other 0.04 0.02 0.05 0.13 Net amortization of internally developed software costs 0.01 0.04 0.03 0.09 Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.08 ) (0.11 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.77 $ 0.67 (1): The income tax effect related to each non-GAAP item is calculated based on the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment, and considers the current and deferred tax impact of those adjustments. Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 132,708 133,539 132,948 133,157

Contacts

Marissa Vidaurri



Head of Investor Relations



(512) 683-5215

Read full story here