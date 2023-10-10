NI Announces Real-time Analytics Enablement by Collaborating with Leading ATE Vendor

Combining the robust analytics platform of NI Global Operations with the low-latency, real-time control of ATE platforms.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NI (NASDAQ: NATI) announced a new initiative to deliver real-time semiconductor analytics solutions at the edge using their NI Global Operations (GO, formerly Optimal+) platform. This new level of infrastructure and control opens the door for more advanced and customized applications developed by platform users, NI, and even third parties. The announcement is highlighted by a new enablement layer within the NI GO ecosystem and initial integration with leading ATE vendor, Teradyne.





Increasing quality, yield, throughput, and functionality demands on semiconductor test operations have spurred interest in developing better, more responsive test controls. To address this, the new NI Global Operations Real-time Application Enablement Layer extends existing GO platform capabilities to secure, low latency tester servers so analytics models can run in-line with test execution. Rudy Sengupta, NI VP & GM of Test and Analytics Software, adds, “All trends in the semiconductor industry point to a greater emphasis on test. To keep up, our customers need to make test decisions faster, which now means in-line with the test itself. To make this viable, we understand the value of ecosystem collaboration, and see our new Real-time Enablement Layer and ATE partnerships as a critical inflection point in the value, we can derive from test analytics.”

The new enablement layer enhances the open architecture and robust analytics capabilities of NI Global Operations by adding integrated support for ATE test floor platforms. Their local data, security, and communication protocols combined with NI GO backend analytics creates a complete and trusted solution for real-time control in semiconductor test. Starting with Teradyne means their tester footprints will have access to these new capabilities. In addition, the open architecture will allow any and all ATE vendors and platforms to be supported in the future, with more planned announcements to come.

By directly working with ATE vendors, NI can ensure long-term support, collaboration, and innovation around these joint solutions. These relationships are designed to enable a combined, integrated architecture that better utilizes ATE servers to allow new possibilities for semiconductor test optimization. This is possible now due to increased investment by ATE vendors to support their test platforms with secure, integrated edge solutions.

Teradyne Archimedes analytics solution integrates technologies like data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning into test solutions. Its open architecture supports leading analytics solution models and enables a secure stream of real-time data with near-zero test time impact that improves quality, increases yield, and reduces tester down time. “Teradyne is excited to collaborate with NI to support advanced analytics on their Global Operations Platform,” said Regan Mills, Vice President of Marketing for Semiconductor Test at Teradyne, “Advanced learning models, coupled with secure, genuine data, are crucial to delivering quality end products and supporting emerging technologies. NI’s GO Platform and Teradyne’s Archimedes delivers an end-to-end solution that offers real-time data lifecycle management in a secure and protected environment.”

As a member of the Teradyne Archimedes ecosystems, NI GO analytics models and applications gain the computing resources available to act closer to test activities than ever before, which means data-driven actions and controls can be triggered during test execution. In addition, these models benefit from the security protocols native to the ATE servers, meaning all data and IP are sufficiently protected. As a result, existing solutions, like Re-binning or DPAT, can be more impactful in real time, while also opening the door for next-generation and DIY solutions that were never thought possible, like drift detection.

This development from NI is more than just their contribution to the recent industry changes in the semiconductor test and analytics ecosystem. It completes the entire analytics pipeline from tester to edge to cloud and back. This means the real-time, ATE-based models are not isolated or stagnant. They are powered by a larger analytics ecosystem that connects all testers and test floors, internal and external, to a single, big data instance, allowing deeper learning for more impactful, continuously updating insights. In addition, the GO Edge Servers act as the model and app management hub to ensure the real-time models are deployed, updated, tracked, and EOLed effectively.

By combining real-time control with a complete, adaptive analytics backend, the NI GO + ATE solutions are designed to be the most impactful test control capabilities on the market.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2022, Teradyne had revenue of $3.2 billion and today employs over 6,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

Contacts

NI Corporate Media Relations



Email: pr@ni.com