NI Announces its Most Compact and High-Density Battery Cycler & Emulator for EV, Aerospace, and Energy Test

New solution enables high-power testing in small form-factor to address needs across industries

The data and insights from battery testing has a major impact on battery performance, quality, and overall adoption of new technologies like electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Demand for more efficient, cost-effective test is accelerating the next generation of battery test systems. The NHR 4800 is highly modular and scalable, allowing engineering teams leading the shift to electric mobility and renewable energy to efficiently scale their test capabilities. When combined with NI’s open and flexible software-defined battery test approach, engineers can easily adjust and evolve for future battery test requirements.

“Battery testing can be a competitive advantage for EV manufacturers, and NI provides them with an open, flexible, and cost-effective platform to achieve it,” said Drita Roggenbuck, Senior VP and GM of Transportation, NI. “The NHR 4800 delivers best-in-class, high-power testing in a safe and compact system to provide our customers the performance necessary for today’s and tomorrow’s battery testing requirements across multiple industries.”

The NHR 4800 is the next generation in high-power DC test systems capable of functioning as a battery cycler, DC source, DC load, battery emulator, and amplifier for power-level hardware-in-the-loop testing. The compact system delivers up to 80 V and 400 A in a single-4U chassis while delivering scalable power ranging from 16.5 kW up to 165 kW. This wide operating envelope makes the NHR 4800 optimized for testing low to mid-range battery modules and packs, fuel cells, energy storage systems, and solar PV systems. The versatile system with integrated safety features can replace multiple instruments in the lab and production floors.

Key Features Include:

High-density 80 VDC and 400 A, up to 16.5 kW in 4U chassis, optimized for low to mid-range power applications

Modular and scalable power with parallel operation of up to 10 systems to go from 16.5 kW to 165 kW

Built-in isolation contactor relays, pre-charge circuit, reverse polarity checker, and more

High-performance source and regenerative load with typical regenerative power efficiency >90%

100% SiC-based technology

Optimized battery connections to minimize hazards

Air-cooled provides simplified maintenance

Easy, flexible integration and set-up

Multiple Control Options: Touch Panel and SCPI commands via LabVIEW and Python

NI will showcase its comprehensive battery test lineup, including the new NHR 4800 battery cycler, at The Battery Show North America in Novi, Michigan on September 12-14, 2022. Visit NI at booth #2717 and request a meeting ahead of time online.

