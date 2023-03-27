NGS Named 3M National Dealer of the Year for the Third Time

CANTON, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ballisticglass—NGS, the nation’s largest commercial window film company, has been named the 2022 3M National Dealer of the Year, Large Market. This is the third time NGS has earned this esteemed award – they were also named 3M National Dealer of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by 3M for a third time,” says NGS CEO and co-founder, James Beale. “We strive to get better every year, and this recognition reinforces that our customer-first ethos and company culture are the driving factors for our success.”

This award recognizes dealers who have achieved excellence in sales growth and a track record of proven industry leadership. It is given out annually to only one dealer. This year, NGS earned the award for its innovative marketing, growth through acquisition, and leadership and initiative to get 3M™ Sun Control Window named as a finalist in the GSA Green Proving Ground.

“NGS touches every essential market vertical where our products are valued,” stated Rick Knight, Territory Manager, 3M. “Their marketing is top-notch, the Green Proving Ground Initiative is a huge honor for 3M, and they purchased a very healthy business in Houston to assist in their growth trajectory. I am very proud of the partnership we have with NGS and I look forward to more great opportunities and accomplishments to come.”

The award was presented at a virtual ceremony last Friday by Knight and other 3M Commercial Solutions Division representatives. Beale and co-founder, Patrick Coyle, COO, were in attendance to accept the award.

“We can’t thank our people, partners, and customers enough for supporting us throughout these years,” says Beale. “Winning awards like this wouldn’t be possible without them – they are what make us great!”

Contacts

Jesse Chase, VP of Marketing, NGS



470-869-9344



jesse.chase@filmsandgraphics.com