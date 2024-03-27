NGS Is First to Market with Revolutionary 3M Glazing Security Product – S2400

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ballisticglass–National Glazing Solutions, LLC (NGS), the nations’ largest window film contractor and 3M Platinum Dealer (3M’s Large Markets Dealer of the Year 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023), proudly announces that it is the first dealer in America to purchase, sell, and install the most innovative security film 3M S2400. This advanced glazing security solution sets a new standard in safety and protection for a diverse array of commercial and government facilities. NGS worked directly with 3M to field-test and provide feedback to help bring this product to market.









“We’re so excited to be the first dealer-installer to bring 3M S2400 to market,” states James Beale, CEO. “This innovative product is a game-changer for glazing security and building perimeter security. There hasn’t been this kind of innovation in glazing security retrofits since the development of polyester safety films in the 1970’s. More importantly, it will help protect people and property by creating a significant barrier of time between building occupants and threats.”

3M S2400 is a cutting-edge film that represents a substantial upgrade over traditional polyester security window films. Due to the polyurethane-based construction, the film absorbs the energy of impacts allowing it achieve greater elongation before tearing (4x that of polyester). It creates a barrier of time between a perpetrator and building occupants, and its ability to absorb energy means it can withstand severe force before tearing, ensuring superior protection against break-ins, blasts, natural disasters, and more.

One of the remarkable features of the S2400 series is its optical clarity, allowing for unobstructed views while still providing top-tier security measures. The film is virtually invisible once applied, maintaining the aesthetic appeal of any building or structure.

Another significant advantage of the S2400 product is the rapid curing time. Traditional films often require weeks to fully cure, but the S2400 series is designed to settle within days, drastically reducing the wait time for the film to reach optimal performance levels.

NGS is excited to bring 3M S2400 to clients who value the safety and security of their buildings. Targeted stakeholders include security professionals, architects, building owners, retail loss prevention experts, superintendents, directors of security, and government officials, all of whom will find unmatched value in this security investment.

With the launch of 3M S2400, NGS reaffirms its commitment to its mission of protecting people and property by offering state-of-the-art solutions to meet the growing needs for robust glazing security in diverse environments. NGS has inventory on-hand and immediate availability for national installation. Interested parties should contact inquiries@filmsandgraphics.com while supplies last.

About NGS

NGS is the industry leader in glazing security technology and installation. And as 3M’s largest Platinum-Tier Dealer and security window film installer (3M National dealer of the Year Large Market 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023), NGS stands at the forefront of glazing security technology and is dedicated to providing innovative products that protect people and property by making buildings better.

For more information about NGS and the 3M S2400 Window Security Glazing, please visit our website at www.filmsandgraphics.com/3MS2400

