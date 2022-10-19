nft now and Mana Common Present ‘The Gateway’ During Miami Art Week

Powered by MoonPay, this year’s edition will become the first-ever web3 metropolis – featuring leading artists, NFT communities, industry titans, influencers, and performers

MIAMI, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nft now, an award-winning web3 media platform, and Mana Common, a platform for neighborhood revitalization, today announced the return of The Gateway during this year’s Miami Art Week. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, the 2022 edition – titled The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis – will transform the heart of Downtown Miami into a web3 metropolis, uniting leading communities for a landmark experience unlike any other.

The 5-day festival is powered by MoonPay, the web3 infrastructure company, and will be open for free to the registered public. The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis will feature immersive installations spanning art, music, gaming, tech and culture from industry leaders like 9dcc by gmoney, Art Blocks, Christie’s, FaZe Clan, Instagram, and RTFKT, alongside leading artists, musicians, speakers and communities.

“Last year’s Gateway ushered NFTs into the mainstream and captured the public’s imagination, giving the industry a glimpse into the game-changing potential of web3 technology,” said nft now Co-Founder and President Alejandro Navia. “We’re thrilled to partner with leading innovators who share our vision to empower the creators of culture and unite the web3 community for an event that showcases the scale of this technology’s integration into our everyday lives.”

“As Downtown Miami’s historic Flagler District rises once again, it will be the home of Miami’s burgeoning technology sector,” said Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Mana Common, Albert Berdellans. “Miami is now a hub for the entire web3 industry, and we’re happy to showcase what that could mean for the neighborhood’s future.”

As digital art and NFTs continue to see expansive growth and adoption, nft now has positioned itself at the forefront of web3’s cultural crossover with the art world, championing empowerment and accessibility for the new creative economy.

“The Gateway will bring a talented, diverse and disruptive collection of artists and digital creators to Miami. This immersive experience is a celebration of web3 and the creativity that defines the space and its constant evolution,” said MoonPay CEO and Co-Founder Ivan Soto-Wright. “We’ve developed a cultural nucleus that spans the digital and physical, showcasing today’s most brilliant creators and their works of art, effortlessly drawing audiences into our vision of the future.”

The Gateway: A Web3 Metropolis will take over two city blocks and twelve buildings across the Flagler District of Downtown Miami. Hours of operation are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST daily. Festival programming is set to include panels, fireside chats, digital & IRL galleries, announcements, auctions and more.

More information on artists, speakers, musicians, partners and programming will follow. To request an invitation to the event, please visit nftnow.com/thegateway.

About nft now



nft now is an award-winning web3 digital media platform for NFT coverage, curation, and analysis on how trailblazing artists and builders are redefining the creative economy. nft now is on a mission to empower the creators of culture and help drive mainstream adoption of NFTs, which will redefine how creators and their communities share in the value they create and power a new economic model of prosperity. nft now is working today to build that future tomorrow. For more information, visit http://www.nftnow.com.

About Mana Common



Mana Common is a platform for neighborhood revitalization. We believe that truly integrated neighborhoods, where residents can live, work, and play, are the wave of the future. As such, the divisions of Mana Common reflect the most basic elements upon which a community is built: Culture, Commerce, Technology, Property, Agriculture, and Social Impact. The name, “Mana Common,” originates from our belief that our world is becoming more and more connected. Rather than focusing on our differences, our shared humanity gives us common ground, common decency, and common knowledge upon which a truly thriving community ecosystem must be built. Using the Mana Common process, we begin building community ecosystems long before any construction begins and continue to nurture them long afterwards. This allows for rapid, meaningful, permanent vitality for a neighborhood.

About MoonPay



MoonPay is the world’s leading web3 infrastructure company. Its suite of on-and-off-ramp products provides a smooth experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 450+ partners, including leading wallets, websites, and applications. For more information, visit: https://www.moonpay.com/.

