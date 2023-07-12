NFS Leasing, Inc. Extends $6M to Innovative Unstructured Data Management Provider Congruity360

BEVERLY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NFS Leasing, Inc., a privately-held leader in information technology equipment finance, is pleased to announce its expanding partnership with Congruity360, a leading data management and data governance provider. The most recent transactions, totaling $6M, will provide Congruity360 with additional growth capital to meet its growing Fortune 1000 clients’ demand for storage optimization and information governance/compliance solutions.





“Thanks to NFS Leasing’s finance solutions, Congruity360 has been able to provide flexible, secure, and differentiated hosting options in the highly competitive software as a services market. As a growing business, it’s crucial for us to have partners who share our values of speed, agility, and trust,” said Brian Davidson, Chief Executive Officer, Congruity360. “NFS Leasing has consistently delivered on all fronts, and having worked with them before, I knew that they would be the perfect fit for our needs.”

“It has been an honor collaborating with Brian over the years and I am thrilled that our services and partnership have continued to expand,” said Craig Cooper, Vice President Business Development, NFS Leasing, Inc. “We understand that hyper-growth companies often have unique requirements and require financing faster than traditional lending sources can provide. At NFS, we recognize this and are committed to providing effective solutions that help companies achieve their objectives with speed and precision. We are thrilled to be a part of Congruity360’s continued growth and can’t wait to see what they achieve next.”

To contact NFS Leasing for a custom finance solution, visit https://nfsleasing.com.

ABOUT NFS LEASING, INC.



NFS Leasing is a privately-held independent equipment finance leader with more than 16 years of experience. NFS Leasing is a story lender and provides flexible equipment financing and secured loans to small and middle market non-investment grade companies in the U.S. and Canada, including start-ups and pre-revenue, emerging businesses, VC and PE-backed businesses. NFS uses its own balance sheet capital and provides customized solutions supporting emerging, turnaround, and established businesses. NFS Leasing is proud to have created thousands of jobs and infused over $1,000,000,000 of capital into businesses. Contact us today and tell us your story at https://nfsleasing.com.

ABOUT Congruity360



Congruity360 delivers the only data management solution built on a foundation of classification, by expert data storage engineers alongside expert data privacy consultants. The Classify360 Platform is easy to implement, requires no outside consultants, and quickly analyzes your data at the petabyte scale in days, not weeks or months. Learn more at www.congruity360.com.

