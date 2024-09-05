NFL Clubs Choose Extreme Networks to Enhance Fan Experiences, Improve Operational Efficiency and Power New Mobile Services

Lambeau Field, NRG Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium and Los Angeles Chargers Practice Facility among new venues leveraging Wi-Fi 6E and Business Insights from Extreme

Extreme Kicks Off 12th Season as Official Wi-Fi Solutions and Wi-Fi Analytics Provider of the NFL

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that several NFL Clubs, including the Chargers, Packers, Texans and Vikings, are deploying a variety of innovative solutions from Extreme to dramatically enhance fan experiences, improve operational efficiency and ensure reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless game-day activities. Today, 27 NFL teams are leveraging Extreme solutions such as Wi-Fi 6E and ExtremeCloud™ Business Insights for Venues to create seamless Wi-Fi connectivity across stadiums and practice facilities. The 2024 NFL season marks Extreme’s twelfth consecutive season as the league’s official provider of Wi-Fi Solutions and Wi-Fi Analytics.





New deployments this season include:

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Extreme to drive seamless connectivity at the Club’s new 150,000 square foot, state-of-the-art practice facility, The Bolt. The Chargers deployment includes cloud-managed, blazing-fast connectivity (Wi-Fi 6E), which creates greater capacity and data transfer for the Chargers to improve mobile application performance, instant access to playbooks and analytics, and live video analysis, among other benefits.

selected Extreme to drive seamless connectivity at the Club’s new 150,000 square foot, state-of-the-art practice facility, The Bolt. The Chargers deployment includes cloud-managed, blazing-fast connectivity (Wi-Fi 6E), which creates greater capacity and data transfer for the Chargers to improve mobile application performance, instant access to playbooks and analytics, and live video analysis, among other benefits. The Minnesota Vikings selected Extreme’s AI-native cloud networking and Wi-Fi solutions to improve connectivity across the 66,000-seat stadium, greatly enhancing the performance of mobile ticketing, mobile concessions, video replays, interactive applications and connected devices like security cameras. The club has created a foundation for next-generation experiences like AR/VR and fan contests and promotions. Most importantly, the Vikings will be able to easily scale the network capacity for events, reduce hardware costs associated with upgrades and lower total cost of ownership.

selected Extreme’s AI-native cloud networking and Wi-Fi solutions to improve connectivity across the 66,000-seat stadium, greatly enhancing the performance of mobile ticketing, mobile concessions, video replays, interactive applications and connected devices like security cameras. The club has created a foundation for next-generation experiences like AR/VR and fan contests and promotions. Most importantly, the Vikings will be able to easily scale the network capacity for events, reduce hardware costs associated with upgrades and lower total cost of ownership. The Green Bay Packers upgraded the historic Lambeau Field with a new Wi-Fi 6E network. Fans attending games this season should expect seamless connectivity to capture and share their favorite moments as well as take advantage of mobile services like concessions and ticketing.

upgraded the historic Lambeau Field with a new Wi-Fi 6E network. Fans attending games this season should expect seamless connectivity to capture and share their favorite moments as well as take advantage of mobile services like concessions and ticketing. The Houston Texans are creating a modern experience at NRG Stadium this season, offering Texans fans and attendees of other events like Monster Jam with a blazing-fast network. And, with ExtremeCloud Business Insights for Venues, the Texans will have greater visibility into fan preferences while helping the stadium’s operations team monitor crowd movements, optimize concession sales and manage resources more effectively – making gameday more enjoyable and frictionless.

Executive Perspectives

Gary Brantley, Chief Information Officer, National Football League



“Connectivity is the modern-day 12th man in any stadium. To make gameday successful and provide a fresh experience for fans and clubs alike, you need a network capable of powering something extraordinary. Extreme delivers on that promise and exceeds expectations, and that’s why our relationship has been a success. As we head into our twelfth season as partners, we will continue to find new ways to create new and engaging experiences, whether that is leaning into network analytics for insights on fan preferences or rolling out new in-stadium services like self-service retail or in-stadium apps. Extreme provides the critical technology foundation to allow us to up our game each season.”

Kenny Ansel, Director of IT, Green Bay Packers



“This season, we’ve elevated our performance both on and off the field with Wi-Fi 6E from Extreme. Fans at Lambeau Field will experience seamless mobile ticketing and transactions and uninterrupted connectivity to stream highlights and capture and share their favorite moments on gameday. Wi-Fi 6E is the critical foundation for us to create immersive new experiences that keep fans engaged and entertained. Also, with enhanced visibility into fan activity, network activity and foot traffic flow within the stadium, we can deploy staff and keep operations smooth and secure from start to finish. Extreme has been a strategic partner to the Packers for several years, and the combination of their innovative solutions and commitment to mutual success will help us take our performance to new heights for seasons to come.”

Norman Rice, Chief Commercial Officer, Extreme Networks



“There is no vendor that can master the complex deployments of wireless connectivity across stadiums and venues better than Extreme, and that is why we continue to extend our reach with clubs like the Chargers, Packers, Vikings and Texans. The combination of our best-in-class wireless connectivity with industry-unique insights and analytics helps clubs create a more personalized and seamless experience throughout the stadium. Together, we’re building the future of immersive experiences like AR navigation and game replays, fan interactions and live streaming. The network is the hub of stadium experiences, and Extreme ensures that every connection is fast, secure and stable.”

Did You Know?

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact

Blair Donald



(603) 952-5662



PR@extremenetworks.com