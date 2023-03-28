NFL and RedBird Capital Partners Announce Formation of a New Venture to Deliver NFL Sunday Ticket to Commercial Establishments

EverPass Media will be led by industry veterans Derek Chang and Alex Kaplan

Will provide bars and restaurants with greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket, as well as additional exciting live sports action

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Football League and RedBird Capital Partners today announced the formation of EverPass Media, a new media platform which will hold the exclusive rights to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season.

The multi-year license of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games to EverPass Media will provide access to NFL Sunday Ticket for commercial businesses across the country. Going forward, the service will be available on a non-exclusive basis through all participating cable and satellite providers.

The announcement was made by the NFL during its 2023 Annual Meeting in Phoenix, AZ.

“ Making our games as widely available as possible has been the bedrock of our media strategy and Sunday Ticket’s presence in bars, restaurants and other commercial venues provides millions of fans a way to watch all out-of-market games on Sunday afternoons,” said Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer. “ We look forward to working with EverPass Media to expand the Sunday Ticket footprint in commercial establishments across the country.”

“ We are excited to partner again with the NFL to develop an innovative platform to expand the League’s reach to its fan base and the sports media ecosystem more broadly,” said Gerry Cardinale, RedBird Founder and Managing Partner. “ Anchored by Sunday Ticket, EverPass Media will provide premium rights holders a scalable live event entertainment service that will enhance the customer experience at commercial establishments across the country.”

Launched in 1994 and consisting of all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games (based on viewer’s location) broadcast on FOX and CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans in the United States to follow all their favorite teams and players, no matter where they reside.

EverPass Media will be led by Executive Chairman, Derek Chang, and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Kaplan, both of whom are seasoned media executives with over 25 years of experience in sports and entertainment. EverPass Media intends to grow its content offering beyond NFL Sunday Ticket, providing businesses a broader premium live sports and entertainment service both in the US and globally.

“ Our goal is to create a new model for commercial sports rights distribution around the globe, and we believe that this is just the beginning of an exciting journey,” said Chang. “ Creating a platform that allows commercial establishments to deliver the content that their customers desire is a significant opportunity and technology allows us to aggregate this content to a platform that can scale and evolve the viewing experience.”

“ Watching the NFL in bars and restaurants continues to be one of the most popular and important ways for fans to engage with their favorite teams,” said Kaplan. “ NFL Sunday Ticket is an important offering for any commercial establishment, and we look forward to working with our partners to innovate the viewing experience to ensure that more establishments can benefit from this offering and ultimately serve more fans.”

RedBird is funding the creation of EverPass Media and the NFL, through its strategic investment arm 32 Equity, will also make an equity investment. Previously, the NFL and 32 Equity partnered with RedBird to create On Location Experiences, a global leader in premium live event hospitality and fan experiences.

As previously announced in December 2022, the NFL has licensed to Google the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels to residential consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL is the most popular live television content in all of sports and entertainment. Over the last five years, 49 of the top 50 and 92 of the top 100 most-watched programs on U.S. television have been NFL games.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies and provides strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core ecosystems – Media & Entertainment, Sports and Experiential Consumer, and Financial Services. Throughout his 30-year career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic platform companies in these industry verticals. The firm currently manages over $8 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

