Nexval.ai Unveils 2025 Webinar Series on AI in Mortgage Servicing Following Key Takeaways from MBA Servicing Conference

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--At the MBA Servicing Conference & Expo 2025 in Dallas, industry leaders explored how AI and automation are reshaping mortgage servicing. Now, Nexval.ai is bringing these conversations to a wider audience with the launch of its 2025 Webinar Series, featuring top mortgage and technology experts.

"The mortgage servicing industry is at a critical juncture," said Suha Zehl , Mortgage Tech Strategist & AI Expert. "Technology is no longer a nicety but a necessity." This was the theme straight from the conference venue.

Key Takeaways from MBA Servicing 2025:

Regulatory Complexity & Compliance – AI-driven automation is helping servicers stay compliant while reducing costs.

– AI-driven automation is helping servicers stay compliant while reducing costs. The Sub-Servicing Dilemma – Lenders are weighing in-house servicing vs. sub-servicers based on data-driven insights.

– Lenders are weighing in-house servicing vs. sub-servicers based on data-driven insights. The Rise of AI in Servicing – From document management and risk assessment to borrower interactions and sentiment analysis , AI is transforming every aspect of mortgage servicing .

– From , AI is . Cybersecurity & Data Protection – AI-powered security solutions are strengthening data protection in a multi-cloud environment.

– are strengthening data protection in a multi-cloud environment. Improving the Borrower Experience – With AI, digital experiences and cloud-based solutions, servicers can now act on borrower insights in real-time.

What’s Next? Join Nexval.ai’s Exclusive Webinar Series

To keep the conversation going beyond the conference, Nexval.ai is launching a webinar series featuring industry thought leaders who are at the forefront of mortgage tech innovation.

Souren Sarkar – Mortgage Tech Visionary & Founder, Nexval.ai

– Mortgage Tech Visionary & Founder, Nexval.ai Suha Zehl – Mortgage Tech Strategist & AI Expert

– Mortgage Tech Strategist & AI Expert Lori Eshoo – Servicing & Property Tax Industry Specialist

– Servicing & Property Tax Industry Specialist Dipankar Chakrabarty – Cloud Transformation & Data Analytics

And more leaders from the fraternity!!

These sessions will explore AI-powered automation, compliance strategies, cybersecurity, and the digital future of servicing.

Stay tuned for details on topics and dates!

Partner with Nexval.ai to Shape the Future of Servicing

Partner with us as Affiliates to bring AI-driven automation and cloud solutions to servicers-reducing costs, improving compliance, enhancing borrower experiences, and creating new revenue opportunities for your business.

Want to explore AI-driven servicing solutions? Connect with us at nexval.ai or sign up for our upcoming webinars to see how we can help future-proof your servicing strategy.