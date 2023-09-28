Nexusflow Raises $10.6 Million Seed, Harnessing Generative AI to Revolutionize Cybersecurity

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexusflow, a Generative AI leader targeting the cybersecurity industry, announced today that it has raised a $10.6 million seed round led by Point72 Ventures, with participation from Fusion Fund and several AI luminaries in Silicon Valley.









Nexusflow was founded by AI experts Professor Jiantao Jiao and Professor Kurt Keutzer from the Berkeley AI Research (BAIR) Lab, along with industry AI leader Jian Zhang. Jian Zhang received his Ph.D. from the Stanford AI Lab and served as the former Machine Learning Director at SambaNova Systems, a $5B+ AI startup. Together, they bring years of research and productization experience in AI algorithms and systems.

Nexusflow allows enterprises to own advanced AI models without leaking their sensitive data. In widely-used security applications, Nexusflow achieves an accuracy rate up to 95%, whereas OpenAI’s GPT-4 achieves 64%.

“Nexusflow specializes in curating high-quality data for data-centric AI,” said Jiantao Jiao, CEO of Nexusflow. “We also leverage our expertise in generative AI systems to ensure efficient implementation and scalability, resulting in significantly lower costs compared to OpenAI’s GPT-4.”

Behind the 95% accuracy lies the NexusRaven model, released by Nexusflow today. Nexusflow enables enterprises to synthesize fragmented data from various knowledge sources and software tools, accelerating team decision-making and streamlining security operations workflows.

“Jiantao and the team at Nexusflow bring what we think is a unique skillset to address the challenges cybersecurity enterprises are facing today,” said Sri Chandrasekar, Managing Partner at Point72 Ventures. “We believe they represent the next frontier of generative AI research and are thrilled to support them on their journey.”

“Nexusflow not only pioneers Generative AI research but also possesses deep expertise in delivering generative AI solutions to enterprises,” commented Lu Zhang, Founder & Managing Partner at Fusion Fund. “We are thrilled to support their transformative impact on cybersecurity.”

