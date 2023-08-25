Nexus at University of Michigan Engineering and Fullstack Academy Launch Tech Training Bootcamps

Registration now open for AI & Machine Learning and Coding bootcamps to bolster tech talent for in-demand jobs across Michigan

Nationwide demand for AI and machine learning professionals is projected to increase by nearly 36% over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, far surpassing the average growth rate of roughly 6% for all occupations. In the U.S., there are more than 1.7 million available AI, machine learning, and coding roles combined, per data from Lightcast. This demand is exemplified by industry giants such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Apple, and Capital One actively seeking talent for these roles.

Notably, the tech job market in Michigan is projected to grow by 29% for AI, machine learning, and data roles and by nearly 23% in coding by 2030. In Michigan, there are currently nearly 3,000 open positions in AI & machine learning and more than 5,500 in coding, according to LinkedIn. The entry-level salaries for AI & machine learning ($81,723) and coding ($79,615) positions in Ann Arbor significantly outmatch the overall average entry-level salary in the area ($34,728) and in the state ($31,934), per data from Glassdoor and ZipRecruiter.

“From our research, it is clear that Ann Arbor, and Michigan as a whole, are becoming important centers for tech innovation,” said Nelis Parts, CEO of Fullstack Academy. “These bootcamps provide an opportunity to quickly and effectively train much-needed talent for promising careers throughout the state with top companies such as General Motors, CBRE, Deloitte, Traveler’s, and Humana.”

The University of Michigan Nexus Tech Bootcamps include:

The University of Michigan Nexus AI & Machine Learning Bootcamp features a comprehensive curriculum that will equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical proficiency in machine learning. Through hands-on training and real-world application, students will gain highly marketable skills utilized by AI professionals in the field, including Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Deep Neural Networks. Applications for the inaugural cohort close on September 5, 2023.

features a comprehensive curriculum that will equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical proficiency in machine learning. Through hands-on training and real-world application, students will gain highly marketable skills utilized by AI professionals in the field, including Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Deep Neural Networks. Applications for the inaugural cohort close on September 5, 2023. The University of Michigan Nexus Coding Bootcamp teaches fullstack JavaScript, giving students a foundation in both front- and back-end web development and the necessary programming skills for in-demand coding jobs. Offered in 12-week (full-time) or 26-week (part-time) formats, applications for the inaugural cohorts close on September 19, 2023.

“We chose to offer Fullstack Academy’s tech bootcamps because they provide a fast-paced and immersive learning experience that prepares students with the skills and knowledge needed to accelerate their careers,” said Chris LaBelle, Executive Director of Nexus at Michigan Engineering. “Partnering with Fullstack Academy not only continues our long tradition of collaborating with industry but also enables us to enhance our tech training programs to keep pace with a rapidly growing industry.”

Designed to cater to individuals at any stage of their career journey, Fullstack Academy’s rigorous bootcamp programs offer the opportunity for career changers, seasoned professionals, and more to explore new career paths or enhance existing skill sets. Students also benefit from professional career coaching, live workshops, office hours, and curated content offered throughout their cohort. This holistic approach equips them with a robust job search toolkit, including a polished resume, optimized LinkedIn profile, and access to a vast alumni network upon graduation.

The University of Michigan Nexus Tech Bootcamps will have new admission entries every six to eight weeks and do not require university enrollment or prior technical experience. Scholarships are available to current University of Michigan students and alumni as well as active-duty service members and veterans.

For more details and to apply to the bootcamps, visit the University of Michigan Nexus Tech Bootcamps website.

About the University of Michigan

One of the nation’s top public universities, the University of Michigan has been a leader in research, learning and teaching for more than 200 years. With the highest research volume of all public universities in the country, U-M is advancing new solutions and knowledge in areas ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to driverless vehicle technology, social justice and carbon neutrality. Its main campus in Ann Arbor comprises 19 schools and colleges; there are also regional campuses in Dearborn and Flint, and a nationally ranked health system, Michigan Medicine. The university also boasts a world-renowned intercollegiate athletics program and has been the site of many important events in U.S. history, including JFK’s announcement of the Peace Corps, LBJ’s “Great Society” speech, and the clinical trials of the Salk polio vaccine. U-M’s alumni body is one of the largest in the world and includes a U.S. president, scientists, actors, astronauts and inventors.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy helps individuals and institutions gain the skill sets they need to succeed in the digital economy. To date, it has helped 10,000 professionals advance their careers in disciplines such as coding, cybersecurity, data analytics, product management, DevOps, AI and machine learning, and cloud computing—via its own programs and bootcamps offered jointly with leading universities, including Virginia Tech, University of Illinois Chicago, and Louisiana State University. Its fully online learning experience combines the latest technologies and toolsets, immersive live instruction, group learning, and extensive career support. Dedicated to expanding access and opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds, Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, a software engineering course for women and non-binary students. For more information, visit www.fullstackacademy.com.

