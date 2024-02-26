NextWave and Airspan Unveil the Next Phase of Revolutionary Private Network Expansion in Major U.S. Cities

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MIMO #5G–Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions is thrilled to announce the next phase of an ambitious private network rollout that promises to redefine connectivity standards across the United States.





In the first phase, NextWave achieved significant milestones by establishing a robust foundation with 120 base stations in the New York metro area to provide a wide area private network, a testament to the innovative vision both companies share. As we pivot to the next chapter, our sights are set on expanding this pioneering network to new frontiers, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and Dallas, bolstering our commitment to delivering unparalleled communication solutions.

Central to this expansion is the strategic utilization of NextWave’s 50MHz of 2.5 GHz Band 41 spectrum, a rare and valuable asset in today’s congested digital landscape. With 20MHz dedicated exclusively to customer use and another 20MHz earmarked for an advanced overlay network. The overlay network is a game-changer, designed to offer seamless, wide-area coverage akin to that provided by major network operators (MNOs), but with the tailored flexibility and security that only a private network can offer. This overlay ensures that essential services such as transportation, public safety, and critical infrastructure operate with uninterrupted connectivity, showcasing a commitment to reliability and performance.

Frank Cassou, President and CEO of NextWave, expressed enthusiasm for the project’s next phase, stating, “With this expansion, we’re not just building a network; we’re crafting a backbone for the future of urban mobility and connectivity. Our dedicated 2.5 GHz spectrum allocation allows us to deliver a service that stands in a league of its own.”

Echoing this sentiment, Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Airspan, highlighted the vision behind the collaboration: “Our partnership with NextWave epitomizes innovation. By leveraging our combined strengths, we’re setting new standards for what private networks can achieve, ensuring our customers enjoy unparalleled service quality and reliability.”

As we gear up for the upcoming event in Mobile World Congress Barcelona, the spotlight is on this transformative project, underscoring a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and service.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), Air-To-Ground, Neutral Host Networks and Utilities solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About NextWave

NextWave is a private network operator, offering secure and reliable mobile broadband services to industrial and enterprise users through its affiliates and subsidiaries. 4G and 5G private network offerings are delivered on 2.5 GHz Band 41, which NextWave controls in the New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Las Vegas metropolitan areas. More information about NextWave’s private network services may be found at www.NextWave5G.com.

