NextSense Appoints Duy Phan as VP of Engineering

The Apple alum to lead development of new applications for pioneering neurotechnology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextSense, the neurotechnology company building first-of-its-kind, biosensing wearables for better brain health, today announced the appointment of Duy Phan as Vice President (VP) of Engineering. Phan will play a pivotal role in advancing NextSense’s mission to build intuitive health technology that restores energy, joy, and purpose to daily life.









In his decade with Apple, Phan led Bluetooth engineering for iOS and played a key role in innovations across the iPhone, iPad, AirPods and Apple Watch. He also spearheaded the engineering of the Exposure Notification System for COVID-19. As the VP of Engineering, Phan will spearhead initiatives to build NextSense’s smart earbud form factor as well as optimize user experience, establishing a new paradigm of brain health. His strategic vision and technical acumen will solidify NextSense’s position as a leader in the rapidly evolving field of neurotechnology wearables.

“Duy’s appointment marks a pivotal moment in our journey to bring clinically validated neurotechnology wearables to the masses,” said Jonathan Berent, CEO and founder of NextSense. “His unparalleled expertise in scaling technology, personal commitment to cognitive wellness, and adeptness in evolving purpose-driven products, will be instrumental in our next phase of growth and revolutionizing the way we approach human consciousness.”

“I am honored to join NextSense and be a part of this transformative movement at the intersection of health and neurotechnology,” said Phan. “NextSense’s industry-first biosensing technology is primed to disrupt the wearables industry as users increasingly demand more than raw data, seeking actionable insights that empower them to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.”

Since its founding in 2020, NextSense continues to use its technology to democratize access to clinical-grade neural dynamics that support improved brain health. NextSense’s medical device arm and demonstrated efficacy speak to its proven history as an industry leader with the ability to transform health and wellbeing through neurofeedback. With Phan’s appointment, the company is poised to shape the future of wearable solutions on a global scale.

For additional information on NextSense, please visit nextsense.io

About NextSense:

Based in Mountain View, CA, NextSense is a consumer health and wellness startup using clinically validated sensor technology to restore energy, joy, and purpose to daily life. After years of rigorous research and development, the company has developed a biosensing smartbud platform for enhancing sleep at night and energy throughout the day.

To learn more about NextSense and pre-order its inaugural consumer product, visit mytone.io for more information.

