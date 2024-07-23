Nextracker to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) announced today that Company leaders will present at the upcoming investor conference:

KeyBanc Capital Markets 25th Annual Technology Leadership Forum

Fireside Chat



August 5, 2024



9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET



Live webcast will be available on investors.nextracker.com

The webcast replay will be available on the Nextracker IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With an operating fleet in forty countries, Nextracker leads the solar industry with solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit www.nextracker.com.

