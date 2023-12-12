Home Business Wire Nextracker to Present at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference
FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) announced today that Company leaders will present at the upcoming investor conference:

2024 Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference

Fireside Chat

January 5, 2024

7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

Live webcast will be available on investors.nextracker.com

The webcast replay will be available on the Nextracker IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With an operating fleet in over thirty countries, Nextracker leads the solar industry with solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit www.nextracker.com.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts

Mary Lai

VP, Investor Relations

Investor@nextracker.com

Media & Press

Kristan Kirsh

SVP, Global Marketing

Media@nextracker.com

