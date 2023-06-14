<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Nextracker to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), one of the world’s leading providers of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Powers and Renewables Conference

Date: June 21, 2023

Presentation time: 4:40am PT / 7:40am ET

The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Nextracker Investor Relations website at https://investors.nextracker.com/. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our technology enables solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With plants operating in more than 30 countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit Nextracker.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
Don Quinby

Director, Finance

Investor@nextracker.com

Media & Press
Kristan Kirsh

Vice President, Global Marketing

KKirsh@nextracker.com

