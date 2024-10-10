Home Business Wire Nextracker to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on October 30,...
Business Wire

Nextracker to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2024

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) will announce its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call

October 30, 2024

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live webcast available on investors.nextracker.com

The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the Nextracker IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker, foundations, and software solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar PV power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With power plants operating in more than forty countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit www.nextracker.com.

Contacts

Investors, Financial Media
Mary Lai

VP, IR & Financial Communications

Investor@nextracker.com

Media
Kristan Kirsh

SVP, Global Marketing

Media@nextracker.com

Articoli correlati

IEE Exhibiting Lineup of Rugged Displays at AUSA Annual Meeting and Expo 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Focus on low-latency video displays for effective remote visualization SYLMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ausaorg--IEE, manufacturer of field-proven military displays, will be exhibiting...
Continua a leggere

Lyra Health Selected for BenefitsPRO’s 2024 Luminaries Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyra Health, the leading provider of innovative Workforce Mental Health solutions for employers and health plans, today...
Continua a leggere

Myomo to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php