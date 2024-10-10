Nextracker to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on October 30, 2024

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) will announce its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Live webcast available on investors.nextracker.com

The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the Nextracker IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker, foundations, and software solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar PV power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With power plants operating in more than forty countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit www.nextracker.com.

