Nextracker to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 and Full-Year Results on May 14, 2024

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 and full-year financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Q4 FY2024 Earnings Call

May 14, 2024

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live webcast available on investors.nextracker.com

The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the Nextracker IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With an operating fleet in over thirty countries, Nextracker leads the solar industry with solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit www.nextracker.com.

Contacts

Investors, Financial Media & Press

Mary Lai

VP, IR & Financial Communications

Investor@nextracker.com

Media & Press

Kristan Kirsh

SVP, Global Marketing

Media@nextracker.com

