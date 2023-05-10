Nextracker Maintains Strong Global Momentum in FY23 Q4

Demand for performance enhancing software and “light on land” trackers for extreme terrain, spurs deals across five continents

“At Nextracker we’re laser-focused on delivering customer value with the most reliable and highest performing systems,” said Dan Shugar, Nextracker CEO and founder. “Our customers need ways to optimize solar power projects and overcome technical challenges. They come to us because they know we can execute with leading technology and a talented global team of experts, delivering on performance and profitability.”

Nextracker is off to a strong start in calendar year 2023. The company signed or announced a selection of notable global projects during FY23 Q4 including:

New South Wales, Australia – In March, Project engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, PCL Construction, and developer ACEN Australia, selected Nextracker for the 520 MW Stubbo solar power plant project based on the strength of its local market expertise and portfolio, as well as NX Horizon-XTR’s suitability to be constructed on the site’s uneven, rocky land, while significantly reducing cut and fill earthworks, reducing pier lengths, accelerating the project construction schedule.

“We’re delighted to be working with Nextracker on this landmark project for Australia,” said Gopi Govindraj, Country Manager, PCL Construction. “The Stubbo Solar project site presents an engineering challenge with its ground conditions, coupled with plans for sheep to cohabitate on the site, requiring a fast recovery of vegetation post-construction. Nextracker’s expertise and partnership on achieving these goals, as well as NX Horizon-XTR’s ability to bypass most of the groundworks, help us to overcome these challenges with ease.”

Mexico and Brazil – Atlas Renewable Energy, Latin America’s largest independent power producer (IPP) in the solar renewable energy industry, is implementing Nextracker’s TrueCapture™ technology in some of the largest solar plants in the region to date. Atlas has been a longstanding partner of Nextracker and an early adopter of the TrueCapture software, pioneering its introduction to Latin America and making it mainstream for most of its solar plants in the region. During the fourth quarter, Nextracker secured an additional 1.7 GW deal with Atlas to deploy TrueCapture technology on some of the company’s largest solar projects to date.

“By implementing TrueCapture in most of our operating solar fleet we are building on Atlas’s innovative approach to asset optimization to further uplevel our solar projects,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO and founder of Atlas Renewable Energy. “Furthermore, we are very proud that our plants’ performance continues to rank among the most efficient in Latin America. This has helped us advance the solar industry in the region and present even more competitive solutions for our clients.”

Garnacha, Spain – In March, IbVogt, a German international solar developer, chose Nextracker for the 150 MW Garnacha solar power plant in Spain. NX Horizon-XTR™ provides IbVogt with the solution it needs to easily overcome local environmental and permitting challenges. The project will provide power to Google under a 12-year power purchase agreement.

Khavda, India – Nextracker was tapped in March to provide optimized bifacial solar trackers to help meet India’s renewable energy targets. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, one of the world’s leading renewable energy solutions providers, partnered with Nextracker to deliver its award-winning solar trackers to NTPC Renewable Energy Limited’s 1.56 GW Solar PV Project in Khavda RE Park, Gujarat.

Illinois, U.S. – In March, Swift Current Energy selected Nextracker to provide smart solar tracker solutions the 800 MW Double Black Diamond solar project located in central Illinois. This project will create more than 400 jobs and help power the equivalent of 85,000 Illinois households annually.

Arizona, Texas, Virginia, U.S. – Nextracker entered a multi-year supply agreement in March with Strata Clean Energy. Nextracker will supply 1 GW of trackers for large-scale solar power projects in Texas, Arizona, and Virginia. Strata Clean Energy chose Nextracker for its optimal energy performance, products made with clean US-made steel and proven track record.

Alberta, Canada – Nextracker was chosen to provide its bifacial optimized NX Horizon™ variant for extreme terrain, for ATCO’s 39 MW Empress Solar Park. Nextracker partnered with ATCO to help the company augment its solar gains and reduce its environmental impact.

Solar is quickly becoming the lowest-cost power generation option around the world, spurring significant growth in the global solar market. As reported in today’s FY23 Q4 earnings, Nextracker completed FY23 with revenue of $1.9Bn and a backlog of $2.6Bn.

