<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Nextracker Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call
Business Wire

Nextracker Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call

di Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) will announce its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).


The live webcast presentation will be available on the Nextracker Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.nextracker.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar panels in these projects to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
Don Quinby

Director, Finance

Investor@nextracker.com

Media & Press
Kristan Kirsh

Vice President, Global Marketing

KKirsh@nextracker.com

Articoli correlati

Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call and Website Postings of Upcoming Media Appearances

Business Wire Business Wire -
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) will host a conference call to discuss results...
Continua a leggere

Universal Display Corporation Receives TCL CSOT’s Hand in Hand Strategic Partner Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OLED #OLED--Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and...
Continua a leggere

Ingersoll Rand Names Matt Emmerich as CIO

Business Wire Business Wire -
DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has appointed Matt...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call and Website Postings...

Business Wire