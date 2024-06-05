Nextiva Serves a Unified Customer Experience at Customer Contact Week 2024

Company Debuts Enhanced Customer Experience Solutions as Executives Present on AI, Automation, and How Unified Customer Experience Management Changes Everything

Bar Rescue star Jon Taffer to Host Meet-and-Greet at Nextiva’s Conference Booth Bar

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextiva, a leading AI-powered customer experience platform for businesses of all sizes, today announced its participation at this year’s Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2024, from June 3-6 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.





Since Day 1, Nextiva has sought to deliver a single-platform, Unified Customer Experience Management (UCXM) solution to help businesses create meaningful customer relationships. Now, on the heels of its acquisition of Simplify360 and Thrio, Nextiva has become the leading provider of customer experience management solutions. Nextiva creates impactful customer experiences with an enterprise-ready contact center built to adapt to market demands in real time. Nextiva’s solutions blend human touch with AI to understand customers and create personalized experiences that grow and protect revenue.

“Simple customer experiences are no longer sufficient. If you want to deliver a great customer experience with yesterday’s technologies like CCaaS, you won’t. Businesses need Unified Customer Experience Management, and we want to help every company we can to adopt our platform to deliver truly outstanding customer experiences,” said Yaniv Masjedi, CMO of Netiva.

Nextiva executives will share their insights with CCW attendees at Beyond the Hype: Eight Real Tactics for Automating CX, (Wednesday, June 5th from 11-11:45am at Caesars Forum, Forum L). This session, led by Nextiva’s Chief Evangelist Edwin Margulies and Lauren Jackson, the company’s Head of Professional Services, will explore practical strategies to enhance efficiency and foster connections with customers.

“Consumers and service providers today are overwhelmed by too many communications touchpoints and channels – our opportunity is to create solutions that enable simple and effective communications that engender loyalty,” said Edwin Margulies, Chief Evangelist of Nextiva. “Nextiva is leading the charge on one-platform solutions within the industry, and we look forward to helping even more businesses explore how they can simply harness all possible tools (including AI, of course!) to improve their contact with customers and grow.”

Featured on the panel will be two of Nextiva’s most innovative customers: Brianna Brennan, Chief Innovation Officer of Ontrak Health, an AI-based healthcare company who uses Nextiva solutions to exceed their recruiting goals, improved agent and customer experiences, and reduced vendor count and cost for multichannel outreach; and Amir Erez, CEO and founder of Cedar Financial Services, a leader in domestic and international debt recovery who boosted agent productivity 40-50%, increased revenue 30%, and realized substantial cost savings through creative implementation of Nextiva’s solutions.

On Wednesday, June 5th, from 10-10:40am at their Customer Bar (Caesars Forum Booth #203), Nextiva will host a meet and greet with Jon Taffer, star of hit show Bar Rescue, followed by a happy hour that evening at 6pm, also at Booth #203.

Throughout the conference, attendees can visit the Nextiva Bar at Booth #203, where Nextiva experts and engineers will host demonstrations on how to use Nextiva to build amazing customer experiences.

About Nextiva

Nextiva is the largest privately held business communications company in North America, powering 100,000+ businesses and billions of conversations every year with its unified customer experience platform. From one AI-powered communication hub, Nextiva transforms the way businesses engage with their customers. The company’s commitment to Amazing Service® and a customer-focused approach has been its cornerstone for 16 years. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva secured $200M from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in its inaugural funding round, valuing the company at $2.7B in late 2021. Discover more at www.nextiva.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Patrick Lenihan



patrick@gravitystrat.com