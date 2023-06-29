Nextiva Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in 2 Categories in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Unified Communications as a Service

Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in 2 categories: Midsize Enterprise and North America





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextiva, the leading conversation platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report for Unified Communications as a Service.

Along with being recognized as a Strong Performer in the report, Nextiva was also recognized in two categories, as a Customers’ Choice in the Midsize Enterprise Category and North America Category.

The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to expert-generated research such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides. It can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of buying, implementing, and operating a solution. The full methodology is available here.

Gartner defines unified communications as a service (UCaaS) as a cloud-delivered service that provides the following core capabilities: Telephony, meetings, messaging, software apps, APIs, and adjacent services.

“Nextiva believes every business should have access to the technology that gives the largest corporations in the world an advantage,” said Tracy Conrad, Co-founder and Chief Amazing Officer, Nextiva. “We’re on a mission to level the playing field, and arm the underdogs with tools that help them provide amazing experiences for their teams and customers. To us, Customers’ Choice recognition is particularly special since it’s based on our customers’ happiness and feedback. We see it as another signal that we’re headed in the right direction.”

Nextiva, a trailblazer in the connected communications category, powers billions of conversations every year across its cloud business phone systems, text and team messaging, video meetings, and more – all from one powerful and intuitive platform. With its recent acquisition of AI customer experience platform Simplify360, Nextiva says it is accelerating its roadmap and working to integrate social media, reputation management, live chat, and helpdesk CRM into its platform in the coming months.

Here are some of the things Nextiva customers shared with Gartner:

“Nextiva is the future of communications”



Personally, I’m sure this tool helps me with client interactions daily since I work directly with appointments coordination between several parties. This is a really effective communication tool indeed.

Industry: Real Estate (<50M)

“Fantastic high-quality provider with great features”



The software is very helpful in answering all the calls from your customers on time. The reliability of the telephone service is excellent. The voicemail transcription feature is very useful. It’s easy to set up the new users and assign devices to them.

Industry: IT Services (50M-250M)

“Nextiva is great for small businesses with multiple employee locations”



Nextiva is a great VOIP service that helps our company manage multiple employees with multiple locations both in and out of state. Overall, our experience has been great, with customer service being a strong point for Nextiva.

Industry: Consumer Goods (>50M)

“They created the system we needed”



Most of what needs doing to administer the office phone system can be done online, but when I need extra support, I am able to get it with one phone call.

Industry: Insurance (>50M)

“Met all my expectations!!”



Very knowledgeable staff from the first phone call to when we went live.

Industry: Healthcare and Biotech (1B – 3B)

“Very happy client after 7 years of trouble free service”



We started with Nextiva after many unpleasant years with another company and an 8 month arduous attempt to cancel agreements that were killing us financially. From the outset of July of 2015, Nextiva has never failed to provide outstanding service.

Industry: Miscellaneous (<50M)

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 24 April 2023, PEERS.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinion of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Nextiva

Nextiva exists to help businesses grow fearlessly, so they can focus on what matters most – their customers. Over 100,000 businesses trust Nextiva to connect their teams and deliver amazing service in every conversation. Nextiva powers billions of conversations every year across cloud business phone systems, test and team messaging, video meetings, and more – all built for people, not IT wizards. From one powerful communications hub, Nextiva is transforming the way businesses grow, one conversation at a time. Founded in 2008, and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva was valued at 2.7 billion dollars by its first and latest financing round in late 2021. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.

