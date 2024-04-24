Nextiva Appoints Scott Forbush as Channel Chief

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextiva, a leading AI-powered customer experience platform for businesses of all sizes, today announces the promotion of Scott Forbush to Channel Chief. With this shift, Nextiva shows their commitment to Channel & Partnerships, as they gain momentum in becoming the ultimate single source platform for all conversations, helping businesses of all sizes to transform their customer experiences on a single unified customer management platform. In his new role, Scott will now lead the global go-to-market strategies for Nextiva’s rapidly expanding partner program and channel sales footprint.









“Scott is woven from a telecommunications and customer experience background as a Seller, Sales Engineer, Sales Manager, VP, and SVP of Sales,” said Jim Nystrom, CRO at Nextiva. “Scott embodies leadership, teamwork, collaboration, hustle, and a determination to win. These qualities, coupled with his proven track record and CX experience align perfectly with Nextiva’s go-forward vision for UCXM and global market expansion.”

Prior to joining Nextiva, Scott served as the SVP of Global Sales for PPT Solutions and SVP of Global Sales at Telarus. During his tenure, Scott grew Telarus’s monthly sales bookings by over 250% and paved the way for their global expansion into the CAN, EU and ANZ markets. Having spent over two decades of his career supporting indirect channels, Scott currently serves on the board of Tech4Change as Chair of Agent Awareness & Fundraising. Tech4Change is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization composed of technology suppliers and channel partners that dedicate time and resources to aid grassroots charities across the U.S.

His impact on Channel & Partnership performance at Nextiva has been massive, and with this change in role, he’ll continue to power a time of monumental growth.

“I am truly excited and honored to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time in the company’s history,” said Forbush. “When I joined Nextiva in March, 2023, I knew there was something special about the opportunity ahead of us, but I never could have imagined we’d be in the position we are now through our recent acquisitions of Thrio and Simplify360. Nextiva is poised and ready to completely revolutionize how partners and their customers leverage CX technologies both now and into the future through a single, unified platform. Furthermore, we’ve built a world-class team of experts across the organization to transform our offerings and deliver on our commitment to Amazing Service® for partners and customers alike.”

Just last quarter, Nextiva announced the acquisition of Thrio. Scott’s expansion of role comes at a time of monumental growth and forward momentum for the company.

Visit Nextiva on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextiva/

ABOUT NEXTIVA:

Nextiva is the largest privately held business communications company in North America powering 100,000+ businesses and billions of conversations every year with its unified customer experience platform. From one AI-powered communication hub, Nextiva transforms the way businesses engage with their customers. The company’s commitment to Amazing Service® and a customer-focused approach has been its cornerstone for 15 years. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva secured $200M from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in its inaugural funding round, valuing the company at $2.7B in late 2021. Discover more at www.nextiva.com.

Contacts

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Yaniv Masjedi



press@nextiva.com