NextGen Healthcare’s UGM23 Inspires Attendees with Transformative, AI-Driven Physician and Patient Solutions

Excellence in Healthcare Awards Presented to Client Innovators Also a Highlight of 3-Day Event

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NextGenHealthcare–Thousands of ambulatory healthcare professionals from across the US traveled to Orlando last week to gather insights on navigating the ever-changing healthcare landscape, including how to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce provider burnout and maximize outcomes.





Held Nov. 29 – Dec. 2 at Rosen Shingle Creek, UGM23 was the 26th annual User Group Meeting (UGM) of NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions. Attendees participated in more than 140 expert-led breakout sessions and engaged with the newest AI-driven healthcare technology innovations, including NextGen® Patient Engage powered by Luma, a mobile-centric digital front door for end-to-end patient journey management, and NextGen® Ambient Assist, an ambient listening solution that can save providers up to two hours of documentation time per day.

“The combined Luma Health and NextGen Healthcare patient engagement solutions are helping us meet our modern patient population exactly where they want us to be – on their phone or anytime they need care,” said Chuck Leider, CEO of Houston ENT & Allergy. “These solutions will keep us competitive for many years to come, as patients can schedule appointments any time they need, without playing phone tag or sitting on hold. Similarly, the solutions enable our staff to be more productive and increase job satisfaction by reducing provider burden.”

“When I am in the exam room [with NextGen® Ambient Assist], I don’t have to take notes. I can just listen and be present for the patient. Likewise, when I go back to document the note, it is dramatically less demanding. I don’t have to re-live the visit, organize my thoughts, try to remember whether I was supposed to write a script, order a test, or schedule a procedure,” said Dr. Christopher Wixon, Savannah Vascular Institute. “What a tremendous relief! I started providing a copy of the note to the patient before they leave the office. Patients love it. It is really going to change medicine for the better.”

“UGM23 was a special opportunity to celebrate our clients and empower them to transform the physician and patient experience and deliver better health outcomes to their communities,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer and executive vice president, NextGen Healthcare.

Another conference highlight was the Excellence in Healthcare Awards presentation, which recognized clients for their leadership in the following areas:

Excellence in Integration: Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute

This ophthalmology group serving six states integrated NextGen® Enterprise EHR, Mirth® Connect by NextGen Healthcare, and third parties to launch a pre-appointment video education program for surgery patients. Providers report that the enhanced education program empowers patients to take better ownership of their care.

Excellence in Financial Operations: Heaton Eye Associates

This Texas ophthalmology group utilized advanced functionality in NextGen® Enterprise PM to automate financial processes, prevent denials, and improve A/R.

Excellence in Clinical Care: Grace Health

This Michigan health center created, monitored, and optimized a team-based approach to their patient visits and clinical work. Results include a 27% reduction in cycle time for medical visits and 24% reduction for dental visits, improved patient satisfaction, improved quality scores and higher revenue.

Excellence in Innovation: Heartland Community Health Network



Selected by a vote of their peers, this Texas and Nebraska network of FQHCs impressed the audience with customized functionality for ordering and managing medications. They are a repeat winner of the Excellence in Innovation Award.

“Our clients are making some of the biggest strides in the healthcare industry today as they implement technology to maximize outcomes for their patients,” said Dr. Robert (Bob) Murry, chief medical officer, NextGen Healthcare. “It was an honor to spend the past few days with this tremendous group of healthcare professionals and a special privilege to recognize our Excellence in Healthcare Awards winners for contributions that inspire us all.”

UGM23 session materials will be available to registered attendees via the Attendee Hub through January 31, 2024. Visit the UGM website for more information.

