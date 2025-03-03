NextGen Healthcare Unveils Latest AI-Driven Advancements to Transform the Patient-Provider Experience

AI-Enhanced Workflows Maximize Efficiency for Providers and Protect Against Burnout

REMOTE-FIRST COMPANY/LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NextGenHealthcare--NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology, reaffirms its commitment to helping providers maximize efficiency with new AI-driven enhancements. As part of the company’s overarching strategy of “The new UI is no UI™,” the latest release of NextGen® Mobile integrates mobility, voice-enablement, AI and automation into a compelling new experience that streamlines the management of diagnosis codes, orders and prescriptions within a single workflow.

“At NextGen Healthcare, we are leveraging AI to improve clinical efficiency and quality along every step of the provider and patient journey—starting with clinical documentation of the encounter and extending to orders, coding, revenue cycle management and ongoing care management. At each step, there is great opportunity to remove friction and make the experience more intuitive while improving ROI,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, president and chief operating officer, NextGen Healthcare. “By thoughtfully integrating AI into our solutions, we’re empowering our clients to protect against provider burnout and achieve better clinical and financial outcomes.”

NextGen Healthcare has been an early proponent of AI-enabled healthcare technology since its introduction of NextGen® Ambient Assist nearly two years ago, the first fully EHR-integrated AI-driven ambient listening solution. Powering 1.5 million patient encounters annually, NextGen Ambient Assist saves providers up to two hours of documentation time per day by transcribing patient-provider conversations in real time and leveraging AI to summarize encounters within seconds of a visit. This solution already offers Spanish language support, specialty-specific models, and automated, intelligent suggestions for diagnosis codes and lab and imaging orders.

AI-based enhancements to the provider experience include:

A new AI-powered “patient story” feature, which automatically generates concise summaries of patients' medical information. This tool leverages predefined prompts from the patient chart to create clear and concise summaries, allowing providers to quickly grasp key details.

An integrated medications workflow with AI-generated medication suggestions based on the provider’s note.

Charge capture integration, which allows providers to seamlessly add office visit codes and procedure codes while completing patient encounters.

“We are excited to introduce AI-enhancements through the NextGen Mobile application, but we aren’t stopping there—our teams are actively working to integrate these capabilities into our desktop experience so that even more providers and practices can leverage AI to achieve greater efficiency,” said Diane Kaye, chief product officer, NextGen Healthcare. “We are continuously looking at the end-to-end provider journey and identifying the next set of high-impact enhancements to solve problems that once seemed insurmountable.”

Velamoor and Kaye will speak at HIMSS25 on March 5, 2025, at 1:30 PM inside the Artificial Intelligence Specialty Pavilion Theatre. Their session, titled “Re-imagining the EHR in the AI Agentification World,” will explore the future of electronic health records in the age of AI: https://ow.ly/m0kQ50V9lQC.

To learn more about NextGen Healthcare’s AI offerings, visit nextgen.ai.

